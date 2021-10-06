Shazam 2 | Backstage video shows more of the hero's new outfit

The video itself does not bring anything very concrete in relation to the film, being another backstage record released to celebrate the birthday of actor Zachary Levi, who plays the hero in DC’s Extended Cinematic Universe (DCEU). In the scene, it is possible to see the actor dancing in the middle of the blue scenery, which in itself already indicates that we must have great sets being built entirely digitally in the final version of the film.

New look at Zachary Levi in ​​the new #Shazam suit from the Fury of the Gods set.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/HvPnXtUHVh

— Shazam Updates (@ShazamNews) September 2019, 90

As for the character’s costume itself, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the new uniform design, but it’s still interesting to have such a clear vision of how it’s going to look. As can be seen, the iconic radius on the character’s chest has been reduced and the cover has also undergone a slight alteration to be a little more discreet. Still, it’s nothing too radical and bears some resemblance to what we saw in the movie 2019.

At the same time, older fans of the character may notice that the design adopted in Fury of the Gods brings Shazam closer to the look the character had in older comics — more specifically when he was still called Captain Marvel. Not that it means anything to the movie, but it’s kind of easter egg