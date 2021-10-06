Unprecedented meteor shower happens this week, but it will be difficult to observe it
In 26, the comet 15P/Finlay was returning from his journey through the outer solar system, when he left behind a stream of particles the size of sand grains. This cloud of debris has moved in and out of our planet’s orbit, in a sort of “bubble” that the Earth is now traversing. The result is an unprecedented meteor shower, dubbed the Arids.
Apparently, the Arid rain never occurred before, but was predicted by astronomers in that year of
Initially, the unprecedented rain was nicknamed “Finlay-ids”, in reference to its original comet, but that’s not what these events are called. All annual rains originate from comets that have passed through Earth’s orbit, but they are named after their radiant, that is, the constellation where meteors seem to come from—hence we have Aquarids, Leonidas, and so on.
In the case of the Arid rain, the radiant is the constellation Ara or Altar, of the southern celestial hemisphere. Its first meteors began to fall last week, and astronomers expect the peak to take place starting this Wednesday (6). As the radiant is a visible constellation below the equator, the meteor shower is also an event reserved for inhabitants of the southernmost regions of the planet, such as New Zealand, Argentina, Chile and some Brazilian states.
CBET 2021: https://t.co/cCbhs5UY8j
During the past two nights, CAMS networks in the southern hemisphere have detected a new shower from the constellation “Ara”, the Altar . CAMS PI and SETI Institute meteor astronomer Peter Jenniskens named the shower simply the “Arids”. pic.twitter.com/YuLIFsmGKG
— The SETI Institute (@SETIInstitute) October 1, 2021 5046
Meteors from this rain travel at a slow speed, about 10, 8 km/s. That means it won’t be easy to observe, but some astronomers are already able to keep track of the event. Comet Finlay is approximately 2 km wide and meteors are harmless as they disintegrate before they have a chance to reach the planet’s surface. naked eye, and may require more sensitive equipment than ordinary cameras and lenses. But those with still cameras can try to catch some movement in the night sky with long exposures. If you don’t find any, don’t worry, as the fantastic Orionida rain will peak on the 21 day of October.
Source: Space.com
