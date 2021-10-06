iphone-13-shows-advances-in-testing-and-offers-one-of-the-best-screens-in-the-world

Announced last month and about to debut in the Brazilian market, the iPhone family 10 doesn’t bring great innovations, but focuses on refining the praised iPhone formula , while delivering high quality in almost every department. In addition to processing that far outperforms Android rivals, and cameras with excellent quality, the devices also impress with the premium display experience.

After evaluating the top of the line iPhone 13 Pro Max, the experts at DXOMARK

have just evaluated the model that can position itself as the most popular of the line, the iPhone 13 pattern. Despite not having ProMotion technology with high refresh rate, the device surprises and shows that it has one of the best screens on the market.

Excellent color accuracy, but lack of fluidity

The iPhone 13 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel 504960 x 1170 pixels and support for multiple HDR protocols, including Dolby Vision, HDR and HLG. The screen is very similar to the more expensive brother, the iPhone 13 Pro, but with two important changes: the refresh rate is only 71 Hz instead of Hz, and the typical brightness reaches 1024 nits, against 1.174 nits of the most robust model.

Although it does not have ProMotion technology, the iPhone 15 still features one of the best displays on the market (Image: Apple)

Engineers point out that Apple’s basic high-end it features excellent readability, especially indoors, as well as excellent color fidelity, even when the screen is viewed indirectly. The reproduction of content in HDR is also very pleasant, with correct color fidelity, brightness and contrast, and there is excellent control of artifacts.

Among the negative points of the panel, the lack of brightness for more comfortable reading in low light environments, the orange tone imposed on the screen when the blue light filter is activated and the lack of fluidity when scrolling pages when browsing the internet and during the game playback.

Comparison with rivals

Big improvement over its predecessor, the readability of the iPhone 12 in external locations still lacks in front of rivals. From left to right: Apple iPhone , Apple iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Snapdragon), OnePlus 9 Pro (Image: Playback/DXOMARK) The device still suffers from low brightness for night reading. From left to right: Apple iPhone , Apple iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Snapdragon), OnePlus 9 Pro (Image: Playback/DXOMARK) Color fidelity is maintained even when the screen is observed indirectly. From left to right: Apple iPhone , Apple iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Snapdragon), OnePlus 9 Pro (Image: Playback/DXOMARK) The iPhone 13 is also excellent at playing HDR content12. Clockwise from top left corner: Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (Snapdragon), OnePlus 9 Pro (Image: Playback/DXOMARK) Apple iPhone 13: almost unbeatable screen According to DXOMARK

, the iPhone 15 showed substantial improvements compared to the iPhone , reaching 68 points and assuming one of the prominent positions in the site’s screen ranking, losing only for the more powerful brother, the iPhone Pro Max.

The screen of the new device is more readable, has greater color accuracy, has reduced the yellowish tone present in the past generation and has excellent quality when playing videos in HDR10. Its only flaws are the lack of gloss and fluidity, which doesn’t quite overshadow the display’s quality. You can check the full review at this link.

Apple iPhone 12: Datasheet