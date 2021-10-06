how-to-change-your-twitch-account-password-and-strengthen-your-security

Would you like to change your Twitch password (Android | iOS | Web) for greater security? In an extremely connected world, our data is available on multiple platforms, so it’s important to take care of network security and change your network password from time to time.

Source code and information confidential Twitch leaks on the internet

The process is simple, fast and offers greater security. In addition, we’ll also show you how to enable 2-step verification so you can have a peaceful sleep knowing your platform account is even more secure.

How to change Twitch’s password

Step 1 : go to the official website and click on “Login”.

Enter your account to initiate password change (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 2: enter your data and click on “Login”.

Step 3: Click its icon in the upper right corner and then go to “Settings”.

Access settings to continue the process (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 4: open the part “Security and P rivalry” and click “change password”.

Click on the link to continue (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 5: As a security measure, Twitch asks you to enter your password current. Click on “Confirm”.

Step 6: Re-enter your current password, below the new one and click on ” Change password”.

Enter your current password and then the new one twice to confirm (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

How to Enable Twitch 2-Step Verification

Step 1: 2-step verification is in the same region as the password change, if you have gone back to the beginning, go to Step 4 above.

Step 2: Click on “Configure Two Factor Authentication”.

Click on the icon to increase the security of your account (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 3: c click “Enable A2F” in the window that opens.

Click in “A2F” to proceed (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 4: use an authentication app on the mobile phone, as Google Authenticator (Android | iOS), and enter the code that appears.

Type the code that appears in the authentication application (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 5: click submit to finish the process.

Click on finished to finish (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Now you can relax with stronger security to protect your data on Twitch.