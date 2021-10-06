is-using-a-microwave-bad-for-your-health?

Cooking or heating food in a microwave oven is very convenient, as it is simple, fast and practical. However, many people believe that microwaves produce harmful radiation and damage healthy nutrients. So… would this appliance be safe? Experts and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration, the federal agency of the US Department of Health) already have the answers.

Basically, microwave ovens transform energy electric wave in electromagnetic waves. These waves stimulate the molecules in the food to heat it up. Therefore, it is a form of electromagnetic radiation, similar to the radiation from cell phones. However, microwaves are designed to prevent radiation from escaping.

All cooking methods reduce the value of nutrients, and a study published in the National Library of Medicine has already reached state that the microwave does not reduce nutrient value more than other methods. The analysis concludes that, with some exceptions, the appliance in question tends to preserve nutrients very well.