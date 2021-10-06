Is using a microwave bad for your health?

Cooking or heating food in a microwave oven is very convenient, as it is simple, fast and practical. However, many people believe that microwaves produce harmful radiation and damage healthy nutrients. So… would this appliance be safe? Experts and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration, the federal agency of the US Department of Health) already have the answers.

Basically, microwave ovens transform energy electric wave in electromagnetic waves. These waves stimulate the molecules in the food to heat it up. Therefore, it is a form of electromagnetic radiation, similar to the radiation from cell phones. However, microwaves are designed to prevent radiation from escaping.

All cooking methods reduce the value of nutrients, and a study published in the National Library of Medicine has already reached state that the microwave does not reduce nutrient value more than other methods. The analysis concludes that, with some exceptions, the appliance in question tends to preserve nutrients very well.

In addition, studies show that microwaves can minimize the formation of harmful compounds that can form when cooking over high heat. But experts recommend never microwave a plastic container unless it’s specifically labeled safe to use. That’s because many plastics contain compounds that disrupt human hormones, such as BPA, which can contaminate food when heated.

The FDA says most microwave-related injuries are a result from heat-related burns from hot containers, overheated food, or exploding liquids. “Most of the injuries are not radiation related. That said, there have been very rare cases of radiation injury due to unusual circumstances or inadequate maintenance. In general, microwave oven radiation injuries are caused by exposure to large amounts microwave radiation leaking through openings, such as gaps in microwave oven seals,” the agency points out.

Source: Healthline, FDA

Did you like this article?

