first-modified-versions-of-android-12-are-now-available-on-the-web

One of the coolest things about working with an open source system like Android is the ability to create your own customizations on top of the code base. And now that the version 10 has arrived at the Android Open Source Project, the first batch of changes has already appeared on the internet.

Android 10 has been available less than 72 hours ago, although restricted mode to the source code that will serve as the basis for all system-based modifications — so far, not even the Pixels have actually received the update. To get around this initial limitation, developers have already made their adaptations — there are two so far — relatively stable and shared them on the XDA-Developers forums.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The member abhishk987, for example, created a ROM (name given to modifications) for the Redmi K20 and for Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro quite clean and simplified. The system includes Material You and the expected Dynamic Color visual engine to bring the system’s colors in line with the wallpaper — although the “monet” code, which allows for this adaptation, is not open, user kdrag0n was able to reproduce it in such a way. very similar to the original. Member AndyYan was even bolder and expanded his modification to run on any device compatible with Project Treble, a Google initiative to make Android more ” modular”, therefore easier to run on hardware with unlocked bootloader. Since it’s been around since Android 10, most devices with three or even four years of useful life can be compatible with Treble. Experiments and instabilities987

Of course these custom ROMs will do for testers only and should not be installed on mobile phones for daily use or with sensitive data, as they are more subject to flaws or vulnerabilities. Even so, the hard and fast work with which these professionals mold Android to their liking is no less impressive.

From now on, it will be quite common to see other Android modifications 12, whether built on the original system, or enhancements to other images already worked on. This shouldn’t impact the life of the most regular user, who is hostage to the updates released by the phone manufacturer, but it’s something very nice to be observed.

