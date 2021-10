FarmVille 3

animal breeds, ranging from the most traditional, such as chickens and cows, to the most exotic, such as tigers and alpacas, for example. Players will be able to adopt, nurture and raise puppies, and will be rewarded with exclusive items.

Variety of animals will be featured in the game (Photo: Disclosure/Zynga)

The game’s protagonist farmer will be Marie, which was already present in previous titles. In addition to it, there will be more than farmers: each with useful skills such as cooking, fishing, chopping wood and build.

Zynga also points out that the weather seasons will be crucial for the good development of the farm: players will be able to check the weather forecast to plan the next harvests or fisheries, for example .

Players will have complete freedom to create and decorate their farm (Photo: Disclosure/Zynga)

“The game was uniquely designed to captivate the imagination of many gamers who have enjoyed FarmVille over the past decade, as well as the enthusiasm of a new generation of gamers,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga, in press release. He claims that, until then, the franchise FarmVille has already been downloaded 649 millions of times by players around the world.

Whoever downloads the game in the first two weeks after the release, scheduled for November 4th, will receive a kit with special items , as decorative elements and “Early Bird’s profile picture”.