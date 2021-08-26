Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be produced in Brazil; know how it will work

This Thursday (26), pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech announced a letter of intent with the Brazilian company Eurofarma “for the local production of the mRNA vaccine against COVID-19”. The agreement provides for factories to be installed in Brazil and for the production of the immunizing agent against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus to become internal. The production is expected to meet orders from Latin America.

The Brazilian production of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is part of an expansion plan by the developers and more than 20 factories are to be set up around the globe, covering four continents. With the new partnerships, Pfizer expects to provide 2 billion doses of the COVID-19 immunizer to low- and middle-income countries in 2021 and 2022, one billion a year.

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will be produced in Brazil, through a partnership with the Brazilian pharmaceutical company Eurofarma (Image: Reproduction/Ssp48/Envato Elements)

How will Pfizer’s vaccine production be in Brazil?

To guarantee the production of doses of the immunizing agent against the coronavirus in Brazil through Eurofarma, “technical transfer activities, on-site development and installation of equipment will begin immediately”, according to a statement released by Pfizer.

According to the agreement, “Eurofarma will receive the product from facilities in the United States and the manufacturing of the finished doses will start in 2022”. When the Brazilian facility reaches its full operational capacity it is estimated that the annual production capacity “should exceed 100 million doses”.

“Everyone – regardless of financial status, ethnicity, religion or geography, deserves

access to COVID-19 vaccines that save lives,” said Albert Bourla, President and CEO

from Pfizer. “Our new collaboration with Eurofarma expands our global supply chain network.

supplies – helping us to continue to provide fair and equitable access to our vaccine.

We will continue to explore and pursue opportunities like this to help ensure that

vaccines are available to all who need it”, added the CEO.

Pfizer Vaccine Numbers Worldwide

To date, Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered more than 1.3 billion doses of the mRNA immunizer against COVID-19 across the globe. In addition, this number is expected to reach 3 billion by the end of this year.

In that sense, “Today’s partnership is an important step in expanding access to vaccines in Latin America and beyond, expanding our global manufacturing network,” explained Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech.

