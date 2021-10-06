WhatsApp tests new to give more privacy to the profile picture

October 6, 2021
WhatsApp has started testing a privacy setting that will allow the user to hide the profile picture of specific contacts on Android — today, the option makes it possible to show the image to everyone, only to your contacts or to anyone, which restricts your freedom of choice. This is one more addition that adds to others aimed at giving more privacy options to the user, such as hiding online status.

    • The specialized site WABetaInfo found traces of the code in the beta 2 version .21.21.two with references to this new configuration. A screenshot reveals that the restriction would come through the “My Contacts” option, which would use the term “except” to add people who will not be able to see your photo.

    You can choose who can see or not your photo (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

    The expectation is that this selection of contacts can also be applied to “Seen by the end” and “Recado”, as already analyzed occasionally in other WhatsApp updates — WABetaInfo itself detected something similar in experimental versions on the iPhone as well. Regarding status privacy, this function has existed since 2017 and arrived in groups two years later, which is why it is possible to imagine that it will be extended for the others.

    The feature is not yet released for beta testers and it’s all just testing, so it’s impossible to tell when or if they’ll get to the chat app. For now, the only way to hide the photo is to delete the person from your contacts and check the corresponding option, something laborious and not discreet.

    Source: WABetaInfo

