WhatsApp tests new to give more privacy to the profile picture
WhatsApp has started testing a privacy setting that will allow the user to hide the profile picture of specific contacts on Android — today, the option makes it possible to show the image to everyone, only to your contacts or to anyone, which restricts your freedom of choice. This is one more addition that adds to others aimed at giving more privacy options to the user, such as hiding online status.
- WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram will be integrated, but not as you think
The specialized site WABetaInfo found traces of the code in the beta 2 version .21.21.two with references to this new configuration. A screenshot reveals that the restriction would come through the “My Contacts” option, which would use the term “except” to add people who will not be able to see your photo.