space-rock-impacts-may-explain-the-differences-between-earth-and-venus

At the time of the primordial Solar System, several collisions between protoplanets, like the one in the illustration above , may have happened (Image: Reproduction/JPL-Caltech/NASA)

For him, it is possible that Venus “took the wrong way” and, to find out which way would be that, the team performed thousands of computer simulations in which protoplanets the size of Mars hit Venus and Earth , both at a distance from the Sun they have today. As a result, they found that half the time, the protoplanets passed close to Earth, but not directly colliding — half of those escaping impactors would have hit Venus.

These impacts helped to slow the objects down, which helped them to go through accretion on Venus. “You have this imbalance where things that hit Earth but don’t stay tend to end up on Venus,” Asphaug explained. “We have a fundamental explanation of why Venus ends up so different from Earth,” he added. If this really happened, there could be significant differences in the composition of the two planets, and perhaps this explains Venus’ lack of a moon and magnetic field, as well as its slow rotation.

The idea fits into a growing debate among planetary scientists, who are investigating how the Solar System developed. Does our neighborhood have a violent history, with several gigantic collisions, or did it all go more smoothly, with the planets slowly growing through pieces of rock coming together? It is not yet known for sure, but depending on which scenario is true, the rocky planets of the Solar System should show variations in their composition and structure.

Fortunately, scientists are very familiar with the chemistry and structure of a planet—the Earth. The bad news is that our world’s early history has been altered due to geological activity and plate tectonics. “Venus is the missing link,” says Seth Jacobson, a planetary scientist at Michigan State University. “Learning more about the chemistry and interior of Venus will help us better understand whether there was a giant impact or not.”

The article with the results of the study was published in The Planetary magazine Science Journal.

Source: Science News