Space rock impacts may explain the differences between Earth and Venus
In a new study, researchers performed several simulations to better understand why Venus and Earth, planets that are roughly the same size and mass, are so different. They discovered that space rocks may have hit both planets when they were “babies”, but those that passed through Earth would have gone to our neighbor. Thus, this difference in primordial impacts may perhaps explain why Earth has friendlier conditions and liquid water, while Venus has “hellish” atmospheric pressures and temperatures.
- Serves as a warning | Venus was once similar to Earth and suffered a climatic catastrophe
- Primitive Earth’s atmosphere may have been as toxic as Venus’ today
- Simulation shows what happens in giant planetary collisions; watch video!
Generally, scientists believe there are two different scenarios when it comes to the collisions that young planets may face: objects can pass close together, collide and travel, or two protoplanets can join through the process of accretion, which gives rise to a larger planet. For planetary scientists, collisions of the first kind eventually lead to accretion — as objects that hit each other need to have intersecting orbits, they would collide more often and, at some point, merge.
However, previous work conducted by Erik Asphaug, a planetary scientist at the University of Arizona, along with his colleagues, suggests that this may not be the case. For him, planets need special conditions to merge (such as low impact speeds), so the first collision scenario was probably quite common in the Solar System’s youth. So he and other researchers began to question what happened for Venus and Earth to have developed in such different ways.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! For him, it is possible that Venus “took the wrong way” and, to find out which way would be that, the team performed thousands of computer simulations in which protoplanets the size of Mars hit Venus and Earth , both at a distance from the Sun they have today. As a result, they found that half the time, the protoplanets passed close to Earth, but not directly colliding — half of those escaping impactors would have hit Venus. These impacts helped to slow the objects down, which helped them to go through accretion on Venus. “You have this imbalance where things that hit Earth but don’t stay tend to end up on Venus,” Asphaug explained. “We have a fundamental explanation of why Venus ends up so different from Earth,” he added. If this really happened, there could be significant differences in the composition of the two planets, and perhaps this explains Venus’ lack of a moon and magnetic field, as well as its slow rotation. The idea fits into a growing debate among planetary scientists, who are investigating how the Solar System developed. Does our neighborhood have a violent history, with several gigantic collisions, or did it all go more smoothly, with the planets slowly growing through pieces of rock coming together? It is not yet known for sure, but depending on which scenario is true, the rocky planets of the Solar System should show variations in their composition and structure. Fortunately, scientists are very familiar with the chemistry and structure of a planet—the Earth. The bad news is that our world’s early history has been altered due to geological activity and plate tectonics. “Venus is the missing link,” says Seth Jacobson, a planetary scientist at Michigan State University. “Learning more about the chemistry and interior of Venus will help us better understand whether there was a giant impact or not.” The article with the results of the study was published in The Planetary magazine Science Journal. Source: Science News Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 1024 513675
513675 1024
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
For him, it is possible that Venus “took the wrong way” and, to find out which way would be that, the team performed thousands of computer simulations in which protoplanets the size of Mars hit Venus and Earth , both at a distance from the Sun they have today. As a result, they found that half the time, the protoplanets passed close to Earth, but not directly colliding — half of those escaping impactors would have hit Venus.
These impacts helped to slow the objects down, which helped them to go through accretion on Venus. “You have this imbalance where things that hit Earth but don’t stay tend to end up on Venus,” Asphaug explained. “We have a fundamental explanation of why Venus ends up so different from Earth,” he added. If this really happened, there could be significant differences in the composition of the two planets, and perhaps this explains Venus’ lack of a moon and magnetic field, as well as its slow rotation.
The idea fits into a growing debate among planetary scientists, who are investigating how the Solar System developed. Does our neighborhood have a violent history, with several gigantic collisions, or did it all go more smoothly, with the planets slowly growing through pieces of rock coming together? It is not yet known for sure, but depending on which scenario is true, the rocky planets of the Solar System should show variations in their composition and structure.
Fortunately, scientists are very familiar with the chemistry and structure of a planet—the Earth. The bad news is that our world’s early history has been altered due to geological activity and plate tectonics. “Venus is the missing link,” says Seth Jacobson, a planetary scientist at Michigan State University. “Learning more about the chemistry and interior of Venus will help us better understand whether there was a giant impact or not.”
The article with the results of the study was published in The Planetary magazine Science Journal.
Source: Science News
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
1024 513675
513675 1024