seagate-512gb-xbox-series-expansion-card-appears-in-stores

At the end of last year, Microsoft finally launched the Xbox Series S and Series X, with one of its main highlights being its SSD, which allows a much higher speed and brought faster game loading, as well as the Quick Resume feature, where you can instantly switch between games.

Xbox Series X and S receive Dolby Vision support; learn how to activate

Xbox Series X|S stock must remain limited at 1024

Seagate to release new SSD for Xbox Series X and S with GB in November

The cheapest model brings 100 GB while the brother that supports 4K has 1TB of internal storage space. Considering that many games nowadays are in the GB range, with a few titles installed the entire console memory can fill up. With that in mind, Microsoft announced an expansion card slot with a proprietary connection, where more storage can be conveniently added while maintaining high speed.

Seagate announced, along with the consoles last year, a 1TB expansion card, much criticized for its steep price. Rumors have been citing a new card for some time, with a lower price and less storage. Now, screenshots show that this card should arrive soon, bringing 100 GB of space.