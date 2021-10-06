Seagate 512GB Xbox Series Expansion Card Appears in Stores
At the end of last year, Microsoft finally launched the Xbox Series S and Series X, with one of its main highlights being its SSD, which allows a much higher speed and brought faster game loading, as well as the Quick Resume feature, where you can instantly switch between games.
- Xbox Series X and S receive Dolby Vision support; learn how to activate
- Xbox Series X|S stock must remain limited at 1024
- Seagate to release new SSD for Xbox Series X and S with GB in November
The cheapest model brings 100 GB while the brother that supports 4K has 1TB of internal storage space. Considering that many games nowadays are in the GB range, with a few titles installed the entire console memory can fill up. With that in mind, Microsoft announced an expansion card slot with a proprietary connection, where more storage can be conveniently added while maintaining high speed.
Seagate announced, along with the consoles last year, a 1TB expansion card, much criticized for its steep price. Rumors have been citing a new card for some time, with a lower price and less storage. Now, screenshots show that this card should arrive soon, bringing 100 GB of space.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! According to the Windows Central quote, this new expansion card for the Xbox Series S and Series X of GB should go on sale before the end of the year, with high chances of being presented next week, seen that many stores have already received promotional materials for the product. In addition to the new card, an external 1TB SSD should also be announced, as although new generation games cannot be run directly from external memory, the transfer process to the Internal storage again can be faster. Unfortunately, there are still no pricing or availability details, but the new expansion card is expected to have a more user-friendly final cost, presenting an attractive option especially for Xbox Series S owners . Source: Windows Central Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2022 513703
513703 2022
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
According to the Windows Central quote, this new expansion card for the Xbox Series S and Series X of GB should go on sale before the end of the year, with high chances of being presented next week, seen that many stores have already received promotional materials for the product.
In addition to the new card, an external 1TB SSD should also be announced, as although new generation games cannot be run directly from external memory, the transfer process to the Internal storage again can be faster.
Unfortunately, there are still no pricing or availability details, but the new expansion card is expected to have a more user-friendly final cost, presenting an attractive option especially for Xbox Series S owners .
Source: Windows Central
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2022 513703
513703 2022