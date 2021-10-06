KIT ON OFFER | Galaxy Fit 2 + Galaxy Buds 2 are paying off in this promotion

This Samsung smart bracelet has all the functions expected of such a device. In Brazil, it is Mi Band’s main competitor by delivering a quality product that records all your physical activities and can receive notifications from your cell phone, for a very affordable price.

The Galaxy Fit 2 monitors the quality of your sleep, it can record the practice of six different sports and more 90 types of physical activities programmable by you. It is water resistant, can be submerged up to 45 meters deep, and has a battery that can withstand up to 45 days away from the outlet.

One Galaxy Fit 2’s differential is that it allows you to respond to notifications from messaging apps that arrive on the device. When receiving a message on WhatsApp, for example, just drag the screen up and select a quick reply option to continue the conversation. This is an important differential if you use the bracelet to check notifications without having to pick up your cell phone.

This Magazine Luiza combo also includes the Galaxy Buds fully wireless headphones 2. They have great sound quality and withstand up to 5 hours of continuous audio playback, and can be recharged in the charging case, just like other models of the type. One of the great differentials is the active noise cancellation, which blocks the ambient sounds so you can only concentrate on what you’re listening to.

Buy Galaxy Fit 2 + Galaxy Buds 2 for R$ 837 | x of R$ 90:

Black color

White color

Violet color

What is Magazine Você?

Accessed the links and did not understand what Magazine Você is? This is the channel for disseminating the offers on the Magazine Luiza website, as stated in an official statement. We are one of the official advertising partners and our store is called Magazine Canaltechbr. The entire billing, billing and logistics process is carried out by Magazine Luiza itself, which, in addition to the website, has more than 800 physical stores throughout Brazil.

A common question from our readers is why the prices in our store are often different from those advertised on Magazine Luiza’s main website. The reason is that Magazine Você receives exclusive offers that are not advertised on the main site. So take advantage of the promotions and access our store to guarantee exclusive offers.

