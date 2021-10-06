Fortnite | Play School Tournament will bring together students from all over Brazil

PlayMatch, a startup that operates in the area of ​​education and technology, announced Play Escolar, a Fortnite championship open to students across the country, with support from Epic Games. The event will distribute prizes to participants.

  • Fortnite is included in a school program in Brazil
  • 4 tips to download Fortnite faster on PC
  • Fortnite gets Halloween themed content

    • Among the prerequisites to compete, in addition to filling out the registration form, the student (from until 18 years) must be enrolled in any public or private school in Brazil and up to date with the school report, presenting above average grades.

      Image : Disclosure/PlayMatch

    The championship will be played in three stages, in solo format (individual) and fully online. From the day 25 in October, the Regional Qualifiers will take place, with unlimited places.

      The regional finals will be played by the 30 players with the best ranking in the first phase. Afterwards, the 24 best players from each region advance to the national final. The official announcement of the champion and prizewinners will take place in 13 November. Check below the prizes available to players:

      • 1st place: gamer setup complete with PC, monitor, keyboard, mouse and headset, in addition to gamer chair and Fortnite item pack.
      • 2nd place: PC gamer turbocharged with accessories and Fortnite item pack.
      • 3rd place: notebook and pack of Fortnite items
      • 4th 13th places: pack with Fortnite items (T-shirt, Havaianas, notebook, Peely and Llama pop funko , Llama keychain and backpack)

        • Registration to participate in Play Escolar is open on the PlayMatch website and will be available until 24 October. More than 8,000 young people are already enrolled in the competition.

