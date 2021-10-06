Fortnite | Play School Tournament will bring together students from all over Brazil
PlayMatch, a startup that operates in the area of education and technology, announced Play Escolar, a Fortnite championship open to students across the country, with support from Epic Games. The event will distribute prizes to participants.
- Fortnite is included in a school program in Brazil
- 4 tips to download Fortnite faster on PC
- Fortnite gets Halloween themed content
- 1st place: gamer setup complete with PC, monitor, keyboard, mouse and headset, in addition to gamer chair and Fortnite item pack.
- 2nd place: PC gamer turbocharged with accessories and Fortnite item pack.
- 3rd place: notebook and pack of Fortnite items
The championship will be played in three stages, in solo format (individual) and fully online. From the day 25 in October, the Regional Qualifiers will take place, with unlimited places.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
513712
The regional finals will be played by the 30 players with the best ranking in the first phase. Afterwards, the 24 best players from each region advance to the national final. The official announcement of the champion and prizewinners will take place in 13 November. Check below the prizes available to players: