why-do-our-legs-and-feet-go-numb?

Do you know when you sit on your leg, or just spend a lot of time in the same position, and feel like your limb has gone to sleep? This event is quite common, and it also brings the feeling of being needled, which is very unpleasant. of glass lodged in the foot for 5 months without knowing

Pointed shoes from the medieval era broke people’s feet, study shows

Why do our legs tremble after sex?

When this happens , we say that the member has gone to sleep, or simply that it is sleeping. But have you ever stopped to think about how this happens? Fortunately, science has an explanation! According to Zachary Gillen, professional exercise physiologist, says that every time we move our body, the brain sends signals to the muscles.

However, when the brain cannot communicate with a muscle or a muscle group, some strange things happen, like the feeling of numbness. When the leg is “damped” it feels as if needles and pins are being inserted into our skin, which is technically known as paresthesia. Many people, according to the physiologist, believe that this is because there is a lack of blood flow there, but that is not the answer.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the world tech for you!