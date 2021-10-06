Why do our legs and feet go numb?
When this happens , we say that the member has gone to sleep, or simply that it is sleeping. But have you ever stopped to think about how this happens? Fortunately, science has an explanation! According to Zachary Gillen, professional exercise physiologist, says that every time we move our body, the brain sends signals to the muscles.
However, when the brain cannot communicate with a muscle or a muscle group, some strange things happen, like the feeling of numbness. When the leg is “damped” it feels as if needles and pins are being inserted into our skin, which is technically known as paresthesia. Many people, according to the physiologist, believe that this is because there is a lack of blood flow there, but that is not the answer.
“They imagine that the feeling of ‘falling asleep’ happens when the blood , which carries nutrients throughout the body, can’t reach the feet. But that’s not right,” says Gillen. So what happens is that the nerves that connect the brain and the foot are being crushed by the position in which the person is sitting. With that, they can’t “talk” and make you move your dormant limb. “If the nerves are compressed for a while, you won’t feel much of your foot because it doesn’t is managing to transmit messages normally to the brain about how feels or is moving,” says the specialist. As soon as the position that was compressing the nerves is undone, the nerves “wake up” and begin to reconnect, causing the sensation of needling. Being in the wrong position and leaving the limb asleep has no long-term consequences, but it is possible to avoid this uncomfortable feeling. Gillen therefore recommends that the position in which the person is sitting be changed frequently, that it does not stay cross-legged for too long and that the individual stand up whenever possible if he/she needs to sit for a long time. Source: IFL Science Enjoyed this article? Subscribe your email at Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 1024
Being in the wrong position and leaving the limb asleep has no long-term consequences, but it is possible to avoid this uncomfortable feeling. Gillen therefore recommends that the position in which the person is sitting be changed frequently, that it does not stay cross-legged for too long and that the individual stand up whenever possible if he/she needs to sit for a long time.
