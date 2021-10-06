trailer-for-the-new-resident-evil-movie-comes-out-this-thursday-(07)

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City serves as a fresh start for the Capcom franchise in theaters, having nothing to do with the Milla Jovovich starring hexalogy and produced by Paul WS Anderson. Despite this, the filmmaker appears as one of those responsible for the reboot, which is directed by Johannes Roberts (Fear Deep). The idea is to give a darker focus and similar to recent games, unlike the action of the previous series.

As the name already indicates, the plot should be all focused on the incidents of the city, with brothers Chris (Robbie Amell) and Claire (Scodelario) as the central characters. Between the events in the mansion of the first game of the franchise and in the city, where part of the second game of the franchise is set, other protagonists also appear like Jill (John-Kamen), Wesker (Tom Hopper), Leon (Avan Jogia) and Ada ( Lily Gao), as well as characteristic monsters.

In Brazil, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City debuts in 2 December, a week after it arrived in US movie theaters. For now, the film should be exclusive to the big screen and there is no information about the release on streaming services.