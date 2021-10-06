Trailer for the new Resident Evil movie comes out this Thursday (07)
The wait is nearing its end for fans of Resident Evil, with the first trailer for the series’ new movie set for come out this Thursday (07). The information was confirmed in a publication on Twitter by the distributor Sony Pictures, in a short teaser that also accompanies a few seconds of previously unreleased scenes from Welcome to Raccoon City.
The images show the zombie dogs that are traditional in the franchise’s games, as well as Lisa Trevor, subject of the biological experiments of the Umbrella Corporation and one of the most classic characters from the first title. The release time for the video has not been confirmed, with rumors pointing to a Thursday morning post.
🚨 07 hours until we get to Raccoon City… 🧟♂️🧟♀️@ResidentEvil: #WelcomeToRaccoonCity exclusively in movie theaters November 07. pic.twitter.com/SpL8ZQUTVL
— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) October 6, 2021
The imminent release of the trailer was anticipated this morning by insider Daniel RPK and coincides with other rumors circulating on social networks since the beginning of week. Fans’ expectation was that the movie reboot preview of Resident Evil would be shown in theaters along with Venom: Time for Carnage, Something that did not happen. Now, the expectation is that the video will be published directly on the internet, as Sony Pictures has no releases for this weekend in the United States.
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City serves as a fresh start for the Capcom franchise in theaters, having nothing to do with the Milla Jovovich starring hexalogy and produced by Paul WS Anderson. Despite this, the filmmaker appears as one of those responsible for the reboot, which is directed by Johannes Roberts (Fear Deep). The idea is to give a darker focus and similar to recent games, unlike the action of the previous series.
As the name already indicates, the plot should be all focused on the incidents of the city, with brothers Chris (Robbie Amell) and Claire (Scodelario) as the central characters. Between the events in the mansion of the first game of the franchise and in the city, where part of the second game of the franchise is set, other protagonists also appear like Jill (John-Kamen), Wesker (Tom Hopper), Leon (Avan Jogia) and Ada ( Lily Gao), as well as characteristic monsters.
In Brazil, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City debuts in 2 December, a week after it arrived in US movie theaters. For now, the film should be exclusive to the big screen and there is no information about the release on streaming services.
