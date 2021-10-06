How to use the hover assistant in Windows 11
These days, it’s very easy to get distracted by the countless notifications that cell phones and computers display. Although useful for having access to important updates or messages, there are cases in which they end up taking the opposite path.
Therefore , Windows , the newest operating system from Microsoft has a feature called “Focus Assistant”, with which users can avoid unnecessary notifications that can cause distraction when they need to stay focused. Check out how to configure and use it below!
Step 1
: click on “Network, volume and battery” icon in the lower right corner to open the “Quick settings” panel.
Step 5: to configure which are the priority notifications, go to the “Start” menu and click on “Settings ” or use the command “Windows + I”.