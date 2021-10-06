How to use the hover assistant in Windows 11

October 6, 2021
These days, it’s very easy to get distracted by the countless notifications that cell phones and computers display. Although useful for having access to important updates or messages, there are cases in which they end up taking the opposite path.

    Therefore, Windows, the newest operating system from Microsoft has a feature called "Focus Assistant", with which users can avoid unnecessary notifications that can cause distraction when they need to stay focused. Check out how to configure and use it below!

    Step 1

    : click on “Network, volume and battery” icon in the lower right corner to open the “Quick settings” panel.

    Click on the icon indicated above to open the “Quick Settings” menu (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 2

    : with the menu open, click on “Focus assistant” to enable it.

    After that, click on “Focus assistant” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 3

    : a The first option will only enable alarms programmed into the computer. Click once more on the icon to change it again.

    Click “Alarms only” to switch to “Priority only” ( Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 4

    : for this mode, only notifications configured as priority will be displayed. If you want to disable the “Focus assistant”, click again on the indicated icon.

    Click “Priority Only” to disable the “Focus Assistant” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 5: to configure which are the priority notifications, go to the “Start” menu and click on “Settings ” or use the command “Windows + I”.

    To configure the function, go to the “Settings” tab of the Windows 10 (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 6: access the “System” tab in the left menu and click on “Focus assistant”.

    Go to “System” and click on “Focus assistant” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 7

    : check one of the options or select the automatic rules in the lower corner. To create priority notifications, click on “Customize priority list”.

    Click on “Customize the list of priority” to add priority notifications (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 8: Choose whether you want to receive notifications from calls, reminders, people (add contacts) or from which apps.

    Make settings for priority notifications and go back to using the PC normally (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Ready! Now you can use the Windows focus assistant .

    Source: Microsoft

    Did you like this article?

