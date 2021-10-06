how-to-use-the-hover-assistant-in-windows-11

These days, it’s very easy to get distracted by the countless notifications that cell phones and computers display. Although useful for having access to important updates or messages, there are cases in which they end up taking the opposite path.

Therefore , Windows , the newest operating system from Microsoft has a feature called “Focus Assistant”, with which users can avoid unnecessary notifications that can cause distraction when they need to stay focused. Check out how to configure and use it below!

Step 1

: click on “Network, volume and battery” icon in the lower right corner to open the “Quick settings” panel.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Click on the icon indicated above to open the “Quick Settings” menu (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno) Step 2 : with the menu open, click on “Focus assistant” to enable it. After that, click on “Focus assistant” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3 : a The first option will only enable alarms programmed into the computer. Click once more on the icon to change it again. Click “Alarms only” to switch to “Priority only” ( Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4 : for this mode, only notifications configured as priority will be displayed. If you want to disable the “Focus assistant”, click again on the indicated icon. Click “Priority Only” to disable the “Focus Assistant” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: to configure which are the priority notifications, go to the “Start” menu and click on “Settings ” or use the command “Windows + I”.