locaweb-buys-startup-that-uses-influencers-to-promote-small-businesses

The web hosting company Locaweb acquired Squid, one of the largest creative economy platforms in Brazil. The transaction amount was not disclosed. The startup connects companies to content creators who have great relevance and audience, with the objective of creating business partnerships.

Squid uses data analytics and machine learning to give visibility to campaigns carried out not only with big influencers, but also with small and medium ones. After all, the latter lose out in reach, but in certain cases they get closer and more engaged with their respective audiences. In total, there are 100 one thousand content creators connected to the startup’s platform.

The acquisition should take advantage of the base of approximately 100 one thousand Locaweb customers — mostly small and medium-sized companies and virtual stores — to explore the new business potential of these ventures with content creators. On another front, the hosting company hopes to offer its other services, such as e-commerce, social media management and payment methods, to influencers who are also micro-entrepreneurs.