Locaweb buys startup that uses influencers to promote small businesses
The web hosting company Locaweb acquired Squid, one of the largest creative economy platforms in Brazil. The transaction amount was not disclosed. The startup connects companies to content creators who have great relevance and audience, with the objective of creating business partnerships.
Squid uses data analytics and machine learning to give visibility to campaigns carried out not only with big influencers, but also with small and medium ones. After all, the latter lose out in reach, but in certain cases they get closer and more engaged with their respective audiences. In total, there are 100 one thousand content creators connected to the startup’s platform.
The acquisition should take advantage of the base of approximately 100 one thousand Locaweb customers — mostly small and medium-sized companies and virtual stores — to explore the new business potential of these ventures with content creators. On another front, the hosting company hopes to offer its other services, such as e-commerce, social media management and payment methods, to influencers who are also micro-entrepreneurs.
Founded in 2014 in São Paulo by Felipe Oliva and Carlos Tristan, the startup has more than 100 thousand registered influencers, from nano to big names with thousands of followers. Entered 2019 in the ranking 31 Startups to Watch, from the website Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negõcios and went through the program to accelerate the network of entrepreneurs Endeavor. "We have always believed in the potential of our solution and we have grown a lot and organically in recent years. To take the next steps and be able to work on the long tail, we needed a strategic partner, who would give us the autonomy and structure to follow our plans" says Felipe Oliva, co-founder and CEO of Squid, about the acquisition of Locaweb . The startup claims that its annual revenue is over R$ 100 million.
Founded in 2014 in São Paulo by Felipe Oliva and Carlos Tristan, the startup has more than 100 thousand registered influencers, from nano to big names with thousands of followers. Entered 2019 in the ranking 31 Startups to Watch, from the website Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negõcios and went through the program to accelerate the network of entrepreneurs Endeavor.
“We have always believed in the potential of our solution and we have grown a lot and organically in recent years. To take the next steps and be able to work on the long tail, we needed a strategic partner, who would give us the autonomy and structure to follow our plans” says Felipe Oliva, co-founder and CEO of Squid, about the acquisition of Locaweb . The startup claims that its annual revenue is over R$ 100 million.
