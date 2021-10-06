facebook-aims-for-profit-above-all,-accuses-former-employee;-zuckerberg-defends-himself

On the eve of the blackout that took Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp on Monday (4), Mark Zuckerberg’s company was accused of putting profits in first place, even that it costs the users’ well-being. A former employee of the company, Frances Haugen, presented internal documents and reports on how the social network prioritized the algorithm to generate engagement, while knowing that this would generate a large volume of hate speech and violence.

Haugen reveals that although Facebook does present measures against the proliferation of hate speech, they would be like “mopping up ice”. In an internal document, the company reveals that its actions mitigate only 3 to 5% of the hateful publications and approximately 0.6% of the violence present on the social network, “despite being the best in the world in this regard”.

“I believe Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, and weaken our democracy.” — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen pic.twitter.com/B2pPBmAxhv

— Mediaite (@Mediaite)

This is because Facebook’s algorithms, especially the one implemented in