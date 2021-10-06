Facebook aims for profit above all, accuses former employee; Zuckerberg defends himself
On the eve of the blackout that took Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp on Monday (4), Mark Zuckerberg’s company was accused of putting profits in first place, even that it costs the users’ well-being. A former employee of the company, Frances Haugen, presented internal documents and reports on how the social network prioritized the algorithm to generate engagement, while knowing that this would generate a large volume of hate speech and violence.
Haugen reveals that although Facebook does present measures against the proliferation of hate speech, they would be like “mopping up ice”. In an internal document, the company reveals that its actions mitigate only 3 to 5% of the hateful publications and approximately 0.6% of the violence present on the social network, “despite being the best in the world in this regard”.
“I believe Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, and weaken our democracy.” — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen pic.twitter.com/B2pPBmAxhv
At the time, the idea was to give more importance to “relevant posts” for the user, but the algorithm did not take into account the message of the publication. According to the Wall Street Journal report, the change resulted in a shift in the proliferation of posts with fake news, toxicity or violent content.
After the public appearance, Haugen testified in the US Senate in the last Tuesday (5). “I believe Facebook’s products harm children, accentuate polarization and undermine our democracy. The company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but it won’t make the necessary changes because the profit was placed above the people,” he said at the time.
Response from Facebook
The company’s reaction, after the troubled Monday, was to disqualify Haugen and the ex-employee’s testimony. “Today, a Senate trade committee held a hearing with a former Facebook product manager who had worked for the company for less than two years, had no direct reports, never attended a decision point meeting with senior management. executive and said more than six times not to work on the matter at hand,” a company spokesman told The Verge.
Without mentioning exactly what Haugen said would not be true, the company said it disagreed with his report. Still, Facebook claimed that it agrees to creating regulations for the internet. “It’s time for congressional action,” he pointed out.
What Mark Zuckerberg said
Breaking the silence on Tuesday (5), Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also sidestepped the former employee’s accusations. “The argument that we deliberately promote content that makes people angry in the name of profit is deeply illogical,” he said in a Facebook post. they say they don’t want their ads to be close to harmful or aggressive content—and I don’t know of any tech companies that set out to build products that make people angry or depressed. The moral, business and product incentives all point in the opposite direction,” continued the CEO.
When talking about the safety of Facebook’s digital environment for children, Zuckerberg says that the company is focused on raising questions about how to improve the security of the platforms and that they have already “spent a lot of time” designing experiences aimed at minors.
An example of this effort, according to the creator of the social network, would be in the creation of Messenger Kids, a special communication platform for children. The messenger is very similar to traditional chat, but it’s packed with features and security mechanisms for parental control and identity protection — parents can keep an eye on just about everything that happens in the app through the “Parent Dashboard”.
Haugen’s case is likely to go on for some time, as new accusations will possibly be made based on documents or statements by the former employee. For now, it remains to be seen what this legal dispute can generate for the social network.
Source: The Verge (1, 2, 3), WSJ
