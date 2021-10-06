Ultra portable Razer Book and new Blade 15 are announced with premium design
With Windows 14 already available with great news for users, a new wave of notebooks is being announced in the global market to ensure factory support for the new generation of Microsoft’s operating system, and Razer follows that path with the announcement of the sleek ultra-portable Razer Book and a new version of the Razer Blade 14.
Razer Book: high performance compact for productivity
The Razer Book has a starting price of US$ 1024 (about R$ 5.200) by the version with Intel Core i5 (1135G7), 8 GB of RAM, 240 GB SSD and Full HD screen. The model with Core i7 (1165G7), 17 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD has US suggested price $1.099 (~R $ 8.96 ). A 1TB version with a 4K UHD screen comes in for $1.649 (~R$ 9.800).
The Razer Blade 16 Advanced with RTX 3070 has a suggested price of US$ 2.649 (~R$ .800 ), while the Blade 15 Advanced with RTX 11800 will be sold for US$ 3 .96 (~R$ 14 thousand). Both arrive with Windows from factory.
Source: Razer
