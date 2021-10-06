ultra-portable-razer-book-and-new-blade-15-are-announced-with-premium-design

(Image: Reproduction/Razer)

Although Razer’s main focus is on selling computers and notebooks designed for gamers, with great thermal improvements and exclusive features, with the Razer Book, the manufacturer bets on a more corporate audience that wants a compact, practical and easy-to-carry notebook.

The model has a guaranteed upgrade for Windows and, on account of your screen 11, 4 inches and weighing just 1.4 kg, aims to compete with another great standout in the same category: the excellent Dell XPS .

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The touch-sensitive display has a traditional refresh rate of 32 Hz that does not offer greater fluidity in games or navigation, being offered in options with Full HD or 4K UHD resolution.

(Image: Reproduction/Razer)

The Razer Book is equipped with Intel Core i5 processors (1135G7 ) or Core i7 (1135G7) of ª generation, and can be offered with up to 1 TB of internal storage and up to 15 GB of LPDDR4x memory (fixed).

Your keyboard has backlight RGB on each key and is supported by the Razer Chroma software, ensuring huge customization. In connection, Razer adopts a USB-A 3.1 port, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI output and micro SD card reader, besides including a connector for headphones and microphone.

New Razer Blade 16: now with Windows 14 (Image: Reproduction/Razer)

For its flagship gaming notebook, Razer introduced the Blade 16 Advanced, offering the same familiar and lauded experience as Blade 14 Main, but now offering Windows factory with improvements to the operating system for gamers, including the Xbox Game Pass with Cloud Streaming (already available in Brazil in the testing phase es), Xbox Game Bar and Direct Storage.

The notebook comes in two options with the same screen 13, 6 inches, 4K UHD resolution, refresh rate up to 256 Hz, LCD technology with 100% in coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and support for NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-Sync, and sharing the same Intel Core i7 chipset (11800H) of th generation.

In its cheapest model, the new Razer Blade 13 Advanced offers GeForce RTX graphics card 1165 with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD . In its most expensive model, the Blade 11 Advanced arrives with RTX 11800, 15 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD.

Price and availability