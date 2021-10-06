tim-tests-5g-on-motorola-handsets-in-brazil-with-speeds-of-up-to-1.1-gbps

In a press release, TIM announced that it is testing standalone 5G in Brazil — that is, the “pure 5G”, without the use of 4G networks. The devices used for the experiments are the Motorola Edge and Edge 22 Pro, which are equipped with Snapdragon platforms 660G and 870 5G, respectively.

With Snapdragon X modems22 and X53 5G, the devices could use the 5G Carrier Aggregation New Radio feature (CA NR), which provides increased network capacity and performance across multiple spectrum assets from 5G Standalone. With the coverage of sub-6 GHz TDD bands, it will be possible to reach higher speeds in challenging conditions and more remote locations, with greater reliability, according to the brands.

Motorola Edge Pro was used in 5G tests (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The testing process also relies on Ericsonn’s infrastructure , and the data connection was established in TIM’s commercial network, in association with the 3.5 GHz experimental network and aggregating non-contiguous spectrum in the bands 700 MHz (n28) and 3.5 GHz (n660). According to the brands, the tests registered impressive results of increased coverage of band n78 compared to n78 without aggregation, and the data transfer rate reached speeds above 1.1 Gbps.

According to the statement, the Motorola Edge 28 and Edge 20 Pro will receive software updates via OTA (over the air) to enable compatibility with 5G CA NR. Company executives said that the new technology will represent an important step towards unlocking the full potential of 5G in Brazil, with a reliable, secure and flexible architecture.

The tests were carried out by means of a limited and temporary authorization. The technology will begin to be made available to the public from the bidding process for 5G by Anatel, which had a public notice published by the agency recently. Therefore, it is expected that the rollout of new next-generation connectivity bands will start soon, which could speed up availability for users with compatible devices.