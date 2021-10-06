nobel-prize-in-chemistry-awards-duo-that-created-a-molecular-construction-tool

The winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry are two scientists who developed a new tool for building molecules. German chemist Benjamin List of the Max Planck Institute for Coal Research and Scottish chemist David WC MacMillan of Princeton University developed the so-called asymmetric organocatalysis, a concept that spurred advances in pharmaceutical research and lessened the impact of chemistry on the environment. environment.

For chemists to be able to manufacture products that are part of our daily lives, such as plastic and batteries that store energy, they need catalysts, substances that they allow you to control the chemical reaction and even speed it up if you change the final product. In a car, for example, catalysts turn harmful substances into harmless molecules. In our body, the thousands of enzymes act as the catalysts in building the molecules of life.

Until the years 1996, when List and MacMillan began working independently of each other on the new catalysis, it was thought that there were only two types of catalysts: metals and enzymes. As a result, the process of breaking molecules and joining them to arrive at a new product was limited. Asymmetric organocatalysis, based on small organic molecules, arrives as a third path: the production of molecules for the most varied purposes, from the manufacture of light shoes to the treatment of diseases in the human body.

And why is this relevant? Chemical catalysis accounts for about % of the world’s gross domestic product. In addition to plastics, catalysts are present in several processes, such as in the production of flavorings for foods and perfumes, but the leftovers from these reactions can be harmful to the environment. The winners’ new method makes chemistry “greener” by reducing potential impacts to nature. In a statement, the committee stressed that the idea had not emerged before because “simple ideas are usually the most difficult to imagine”.

Chemist Benjamin List, in addition to being director of the Max Planck Institute for Coal Research, works with his team, the List Laboratory, to invent new strategies for developing perfect chemical reactions. He is also an assistant professor at The Scripps Research Institute in California and an honorary professor at the University of Cologne, Germany.

Scottish chemist David WC MacMillan is a professor at Princeton University; there, he served as head of the chemistry department between 2000 to 2021 . Prior to joining postdoctoral studies at the University of Harvad, MacMillian earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of California at 1996. Today, his work focuses on innovative concepts in synthetic organic chemistry.

Source: The New York Times