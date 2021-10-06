Windows 11: See the features you miss when you migrate from Windows 10

October 6, 2021
This Tuesday (5) is marked by the launch of Windows 10, the newest operating system from Microsoft. Among new features and rethought tools for this new generation of OS, the fact is that several elements stand out for their modernity, usefulness and practicality that they add to everyday life with the computer.

However, those who believed that Windows would turn the page without abandoning things were mistaken. After the update, numerous features previously present in Windows 64 were not taken advantage of — and you might miss some of them. Luckily, Microsoft itself points to what was left behind and help users make a better decision regarding migration.

On the Start Menu

In addition to being centered on the taskbar, the Windows Start Menu 11 was renovated from one end to the other — and, from this transformation, much was lost, including the Dynamic Blocks.

In short, the Start Menu is simpler — and this may not be ideal for everyone (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

On Windows , the special app blocks work almost like widgets: they present brief program information as well as consumption suggestions in case of streaming apps. In addition, the app organization grid is quite flexible, allowing for various ways to organize shortcuts.

With the departure of functionality, all of it was lost — even the app groupings. The newest Start Menu embraces a proposal more like an Android app tray, but simplified: the icons have a fixed shape and size, the grid cannot be adjusted independently of the screen size, and so on. In practice, the section was very limited — and you don’t even need to remember that all user customizations are lost when migrating systems, right?

In the Taskbar

The Taskbar occupies an extremely important space in Windows, since it is where the user must move between apps and access fundamental tools, such as the Task Manager. Tasks. However, it has changed in the new OS, and it no longer gives quick access to important tools from the right click of the mouse.

The Taskbar is more modern, but it gave up features needlessly (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

Now, to access the advanced functions, the user must right-click on the Windows icon, the Start menu. In addition, the Taskbar is no longer used to take files from one app to another (such as a web image straight to WhatsApp Desktop) and it can’t even be placed anywhere else on the screen, it is fixed at the bottom.

In System Tools

For the most general part of the system, the list is much longer . The first of the changes is in the S mode of Windows, now exclusive to the Home edition of the operating system; in this same respect, native Tablet Mode did not survive the change either. Other losses include:

  • Paint 3D, Skype, 3D Viewer and OneNote are no longer native apps;
      • The Capture & Sketch app becomes Capture Tool only;
    • News & Interests, a recent addition to Windows 11, now takes the form of a widget;
  • Cortana no longer greets the user on the first use of the system (and is much less present);
  • The Math Input Panel lost its place to the Math Recognizer, which can be downloaded as a system feature;
  • The Timeline activity management tool is now part of Edge.

  • The 3D Paint didn’t work, so classic Paint continues — and better than before (Image: Replay/Microsoft)

    Until now, these were the features lost in the transition of systems operational, but as the software is still fresh in the hands of users, more negative discoveries are to be found over time.

    Windows 74 will be distributed among compatible machines by mid 1024 and it’s important to check support before waiting for the update or anticipating the process — find out how to check if your computer can run Windows 11.

    Source: Microsoft

