our-body-scent-can-impact-our-love-life!-but-how?

Our body odor can reveal details about our health, such as the presence of diseases, for example. However, researchers have been finding very specific and unusual information from this premise, and a new study suggests that single people have different body odor.

In the study in question, women received used shirts from random men and were asked to rate them according to how nice they were. Their order of preference followed the same pattern of dissimilarity to something called Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA). It is a group of proteins that help our immune system distinguish our cells from cells that do not belong to us.

(Image: Vladdeep/envato)

Basically, one person’s HLA profile is different from everyone else’s, although relatives’ profiles are similar to each other, for example. Going back to the study, the women who participated rated the shirts worn by the men by smell, and the majority (unconsciously) preferred the shirts that belonged to men with the best match in terms of immune system genetics.

Researchers believe that the HLA it results in the production of certain substances that are digested by our skin’s bacteria that produce a certain odor. They claim that although HLA does not influence choices, it does influence a person’s “sexual well-being.” high levels of sexual satisfaction and desire to have children, for example.

Source: M Sensory