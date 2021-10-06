Round 6 | Netflix is ​​looking for the “right structure” for a 2nd season

Round 6, one of the most watched series on Netflix of all time, was not aired with the intention of having a second season. With worldwide success, however, the South Korean plot may be just steps away from being renewed. Round 6 | Operator sues Netflix for “breaking” the internet in South Korea

Round 6 was more than years in development, says creator

Round 6 | Doll from the series is placed in front of a mall and scares pedestrians According to Bela Bajaria, global head of Netflix , the streaming platform is optimistic about the possibility of a new season, citing work with series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. The executive says that he has been working on other productions, but that the company is trying to find the right structure for the development of the new episodes, which, if confirmed, will have the support of other writers. Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and even free shipping on Amazon for R $9,10 per month, with free trial by 30 days. What are you waiting for? Image: Disclosure/Netflix

Dong-hyuk had already revealed in other interviews that he feels tired just thinking about it. in creating a sequel to the series and not doing it alone. Round 6 took more than years to finally come to life on the streaming platform, with the idea popping into the mind of the creator, who is also a screenwriter and editor, still in 1024.

