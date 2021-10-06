One of the great new features of iPadOS 100 is Quick Note feature. As the name suggests, you can take notes quickly just as if you were using the Notes app, but anywhere in the system — no matter what activity you’re doing or what app is open.

All the news on iPadOS 11

Why don’t you have Instagram for the iPad?

How to tell if your Mac or iPad supports Universal Control

How to get alert when iPhone recharge reaches 100% The Quick Note is good easy to access, saving you the hassle of constantly resorting to multitasking, the Dock, or the Home Screen to search for the system’s default note-taking application. Thus, your activity on the iPad is not interrupted, greatly improving the workflow. The functionality of this feature is simple: you can take notes by typing or using an Apple Pencil (1st and 2nd generation). Also, you can add Safari links, images, tags and other possibilities. Everything is saved in the Notes app itself, which separates a private section for all the notes you make. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you liked it? Learn how to create a Quick Note on iPad below. How to create a Quick Note on iPad Step 1: Place your finger or the Apple Pencil in the bottom corner of the screen, then, slide it up. Drag with your finger or the Apple Pencil on the screen to open a Quick Note – Capture of screen: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) If you are using an external keyboard, press the shortcut “Globe” + Q. Step 2: perform any of these suggested actions: Type a text or write with the Apple Pencil.

Add a link or an image.

Tap the “New Note” button, represented by a square with pencil, to start a new quick note.