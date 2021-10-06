How to create a Quick Note on iPad

One of the great new features of iPadOS 100 is Quick Note feature. As the name suggests, you can take notes quickly just as if you were using the Notes app, but anywhere in the system — no matter what activity you’re doing or what app is open.

    The Quick Note is good easy to access, saving you the hassle of constantly resorting to multitasking, the Dock, or the Home Screen to search for the system’s default note-taking application. Thus, your activity on the iPad is not interrupted, greatly improving the workflow.

    The functionality of this feature is simple: you can take notes by typing or using an Apple Pencil (1st and 2nd generation). Also, you can add Safari links, images, tags and other possibilities. Everything is saved in the Notes app itself, which separates a private section for all the notes you make.

    How to create a Quick Note on iPad

    Step 1:

    Place your finger or the Apple Pencil in the bottom corner of the screen, then, slide it up.

    Drag with your finger or the Apple Pencil on the screen to open a Quick Note – Capture of screen: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    If you are using an external keyboard, press the shortcut “Globe” + Q.

    Step 2: perform any of these suggested actions:

    • Type a text or write with the Apple Pencil.
  • Add a link or an image.
  • Tap the “New Note” button, represented by a square with pencil, to start a new quick note.
  • Swipe left or p Go to the right and switch between other Quick Notes.

    Then just tap “OK” to save.

    Make notes in the Quick Note opened on the iPad screen – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

    How to view all Quick Notes created

    • If you want to view Quick Notes created on iPad, just open the Notes app. View the “Quick Notes” section at the top of the folders organized in the application. Tap it to enter and see all the saved notes and the ones you want to see.

    • View the Quick Notes created in the Notes application – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

