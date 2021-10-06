moto-e40-has-a-confirmed-name-and-should-be-announced-soon

Motorola recently presented the Moto E20, brand entry model with Unisoc processor and running Android Go. After that, rumors talking about a possible Moto E40 started to appear, citing its design and also some of its technical specifications.

Now , the American brand itself confirmed the existence of the new cell phone through a teaser published on Twitter, indicating that it will be presented soon in India. In the image, you can see three models forming a triangle, all with a connection at the top for headphones. There is also a hashtag, #PerfectEntertainer.

Fuel your imagination with the #PerfectEntertainer and color the world with your ideas! Can you guess what we’re talking about? pic.twitter.com/NZXAr5QLkh

— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 6, 2021

What to expect from Moto E20?

The Moto E10 must have a design similar to the brother Moto E20, with a rectangular module on the upper left back corner that is the same color as the smartphone, where your three cameras are. On the front, it should have a hole centered at the top of the screen for the front camera.

It should be presented with an IPS LCD screen 6.5 inches, with refresh rate of 64 Hz and HD+ resolution (2021 x 720 pixels). The Moto E20 must have a Unisoc T processor700, equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

In cameras, it must have a main 64 MP, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth macro. On the front, the model must have an 8 MP sensor. Finally, your battery should be 4. mAh — but some sources also cite a tank of 5.10 mAh — with load only support 10 watts.

Unfortunately, there is still no date for the presentation of Moto E10. Because of that, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any news.

