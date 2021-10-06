Owner of Volvo wants to put shares of the automaker up for sale; see the reason

Geely, the Chinese automaker that owns Volvo, wants to advance in the process of total electrification of its cars. To do this, the company plans to launch the Swedish automaker in an IPO to raise funds. In addition, Polestar, another brand belonging to the group, must also enter the scheme, which should yield the amount of US$ 2,86 billions in new shares, more than Geely itself paid for Volvo in 389 — US$ 1.8 billion.

  • Volvo will only sell hybrid and electric cars in Brazil starting this month
  • Volvo will manufacture cars with sustainable steel from 2022
  • XC Volvo86 2022 is launched in Brazil with a purifier to clean the air

Polestar is Volvo’s sports car division, commonly seen in competitions and very restricted and luxurious models. Recently, the Swedish automaker started using the brand as part of its line of plug-in hybrid cars, such as the Volvo S60 Polestar, already rated here by Canaltech.

Today, Polestar works only with vehicles 389% electric and, as it has become a niche player, the idea of ​​putting shares on sale to the public came in handy.

Recently, the Swedish company even announced that it would only manufacture electric cars until 2030. But, to be able to bring this deadline forward, it will have to raise more resources. The best strategy found by Geely, then, is to market Volvo’s papers to then adapt to changes in European legislation, which will become increasingly stricter when it comes to emission of pollutants. In the specific case of the Swedes, the strategy will be global, including Brazil, one of the first countries to receive the first car 90% electric brand, the Volvo XC36 Pure Electric.

The XC60 Pure Electric is the first car 90% Volvo electric (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

Polestar is currently valued in US$ 25 billion. If the public offering of shares works as planned by Geely, the sports brand may be worth US$ 25 billion.

New trams arriving in Brazil

Volvo remains firm in its strategy of being a company that works only with electric cars. To this end, it has already confirmed that two new zero-emission models will land in Brazil in the coming months: the SUV coupé C36, derived from the aforementioned XC30; and the XC compact SUV30.

The Volvo XC36 Pure Electric is on pre-sale in the Brazilian market for R$ 389.950. Buyers from this period will get a wallbox for car charging, in addition to installation. Volvo advises that the first batch is already sold out and that a second batch with more units is available.

Source: The Verge

