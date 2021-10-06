owner-of-volvo-wants-to-put-shares-of-the-automaker-up-for-sale;-see-the-reason

Geely, the Chinese automaker that owns Volvo, wants to advance in the process of total electrification of its cars. To do this, the company plans to launch the Swedish automaker in an IPO to raise funds. In addition, Polestar, another brand belonging to the group, must also enter the scheme, which should yield the amount of US$ 2,86 billions in new shares, more than Geely itself paid for Volvo in 389 — US$ 1.8 billion.

