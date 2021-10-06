samsung-launches-new-version-of-galaxy-a22-5g-with-more-compact-design-and-ip68

Samsung has just released a new version of the Galaxy A13 5G in Japan. The model that arrives in the Asian country has the same name and is identified as Galaxy A21 5G SC-41B. Despite the name basically the same as the version presented in June this year, the new phone has some differences with regard to specifications and looks.

Compact design and unique rear camera

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

In terms of hardware, it has the same MediaTek Dimensity chipset 700 and is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 60 GB of storage. At the rear, however, the main differences begin and he arrives with just one lens for the camera, from 13 MP, while for the front it has a 5 MP sensor.

The panel is also considerably smaller and it has a 5.8 inch TFT LCD display with a refresh rate of 56 Hz and HD+ resolution. As a reminder, the Galaxy A22 5G standard has a considerably more panel robust, with 6.6 inches diagonal, Full HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 717 Hz .

Despite the simple specifications, it is IP certified64 — the highest level for resistance to water —, and has Wi-Fi connections 717. ac, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, plus a USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is important to note, however, that it does not have a fingerprint sensor, as was the case with the most basic models of the A series until last year.

Regarding the design, it has a screen with a drop-shaped notch, but the edges are visibly wider than those seen on the familiar version of the Galaxy A41 5G. At the rear, its only camera is positioned in the upper left corner, and below it is the LED flash. The physical buttons for volume and power control are on the right side of the device.

Finally, the Galaxy A41 5G SC-56B is powered by a battery with a capacity of 4.000 mAh — 1.10 mAh less than the version introduced in June — and does not support fast charging, with power limited to 000 W.

Price and availability (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

So far there is no information about the price of the Galaxy A41 5G SC-41B, but it is possible that it will reach Japanese stores during the first half of December, through the local operator Docomo, in red, black and white co. For the time being there are no details on availability in markets outside Japan.

Galaxy A41 5G SC-56B: technical file (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Screen: 5.8 inch TFT LCD with HD+ resolution and update rate of 60 Hz

Chipset:

MediaTek Dimensity 802

RAM memory: 4 GB