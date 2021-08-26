Mohammed Shami Bowled Rory Burns: watch video Mohammed Shami to get the much-needed breakthrough; mohammed shami bowled rory burns on stunning ball; Mohammed Shami Bowled Rory Burns: Wow what a ball! Mohammed Shami clean bowled Rory Burns, the batsman kept watching like this

Leeds

The third Test of the 5-match series between India and England is being played at Headingley. Today is the second day of the match and India got their first breakthrough in the form of Rory Burns. Burns was bowled by Mohammed Shami on one of his charismatic deliveries. The ball was so great that Burns was completely shocked. As if he could not believe that he had become bold. On the other hand, the celebrations of the Indian players were in full swing.

Actually, Shami did the last ball of the 50th over at the speed of 133 kph. Rory wanted to go across and play the shot, but missed it completely. The ball hits the top of the off-stump, passing between the bat and the pad. Here Rory was surprised. He stood in his place for some time. He scored 61 runs in 153 balls with the help of 6 fours and a six.

Today England started playing ahead of the score of 120 runs. Rory and Haseeb shared 135 runs for the first wicket. That is, he added 15 runs to his first day’s score and lost the first wicket.

Ted Dexter Dies: Who is Ted Dexter? The cricket world engulfed in mourning due to whose death the British players came out wearing a black band

It is noteworthy that England bowled out India for just 78 runs in the first innings on the first day of the third cricket Test due to the fine performance of the fast bowlers led by James Anderson. England in reply took a 42-run lead, scoring 120 runs without losing any wickets at the end of the day’s play. Haseeb Hameed was unbeaten on 60 off 130 balls with 11 fours while Rory Burns was unbeaten on 52 off 125 balls with 5 fours and a six.