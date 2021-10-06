how-to-send-a-video-message-on-slack

Slack (Android | iOS | Mac | Windows | Web) is a communication application widely used by companies for people and groups to communicate, being able to share tasks and files. The main functions of the platform are completely free.

Although the focus is on text conversations, Slack is slowly incorporating more multimedia features. And that includes videos, which can now be sent in groups or as private messages. Next, learn how to send short clips in Slack conversations.

About video messages in Slack

In addition to recording short videos in Slack, users can respond using the videos themselves, and recordings can even be captured from the computer screen. Each video can be a maximum of three minutes in length. When they are uploaded, you can still upload files to be shared along with the clip, including the possibility of downloading the video.

As this is a new feature, it may not be available to everyone yet. Apparently, only the desktop versions of Slack, for Windows and Mac, already have the feature. But don’t worry, it shouldn’t take long for it to reach more users and on other platforms where Slack is available.

How to send a message on video on Slack Step 1: open Slack and select the group or person you want to send a message to.

Step 2: the button for video recording is grouped with the mention commands, emojis, voice message and attach files, in the lower right corner of the conversation window.

Click on the icon of a camcorder to open the function.

The desktop version of Slack already displays the little button to send video messages . This is how it appears, alongside some other command buttons (Screenshot: Guadalupe Carniel/Canaltech)

Step 3: this will be the initial screen for recording your video. But before you start recording, you can change some options.

Every time you record a video message will appear in this pop-up window (Screenshot: Guadalupe Carniel/Canaltech)

Step 4: in “Settings ”, you define which camera and microphone will be used in the recording.

If there are more from a camera or microphone, or if any of the components are not properly connected to your device, you can test before starting a recording (Screenshot: Guadalupe Carniel/Canaltech)

Step 5: next to “Settings”, note that there is a button. It is through it that you attach files that will be sent along with your video.

Before Once you start recording, you can also attach files that will be sent along with the video (Screenshot: Guadalupe Carniel/Canaltech)

Step 6:

Another option is sharing your screen along with the video, which can be done before the video starts shooting. To do this, just click on “Share the screen (optional)”, just below the window showing your camera.

Also before starting a message, you can leave the screen sharing option enabled. Remembering that it is optional (Screenshot: Guadalupe Carniel/Canaltech)

Step 7: set your preferences, just click “Save ”, to start recording the video.

With everything ready, now it’s just start recording (Screenshot: Guadalupe Carniel/Canaltech)

Step 8: during recording, which can have a maximum of three minutes long, you can share your computer screen. You can also pause or resume recording using the buttons below the video player.

The maximum time for recording a video message is three minutes. At this time, you can pause or share the screen (Screenshot: Guadalupe Carniel/Canaltech)

Step 9: to end a video , click “Stop”.

When your message is finished, click on “To stop”. But calm down, because the video hasn’t been uploaded yet (Screenshot: Guadalupe Carniel/Canaltech)

Step 11: a preview of the video will be displayed, for you to check if everything is ok. If you want, you can download the video by clicking “Download”, or make a new recording by “Try again”.