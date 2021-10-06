AstraZeneca seeks emergency drug approval against covid-19 in the US
AstraZeneca requested this Tuesday (5) the emergency approval of the AZD1024, antibody cocktail for the treatment of covid-. The drug, therefore, may be the first long-term drug to obtain an emergency authorization, being used in people who have compromised immune systems and who did not receive sufficient protection with vaccination, acting in a preventive manner.
“First of all, we want to protect vulnerable populations that have not been adequately protected by the vaccine. , it will be up to the health authorities to decide who they will choose to immunize,” says the head of research and development at the pharmaceutical company, Menelas Pangalos.
The North American agency reinforces, however, that these cocktails do not replace vaccination, but work as a complement so that protection against SARS-CoV-2 is more effective and long-lasting. In research, AZD1024 reduced the risk of symptomatic infection by covid- in 77%, with more than three quarters of the volunteers being people with compromised immune systems as a result of some diseases.
Source: ABC, Reuters
