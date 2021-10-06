astrazeneca-seeks-emergency-drug-approval-against-covid-19-in-the-us

AstraZeneca requested this Tuesday (5) the emergency approval of the AZD1024, antibody cocktail for the treatment of covid-. The drug, therefore, may be the first long-term drug to obtain an emergency authorization, being used in people who have compromised immune systems and who did not receive sufficient protection with vaccination, acting in a preventive manner.

“First of all, we want to protect vulnerable populations that have not been adequately protected by the vaccine. , it will be up to the health authorities to decide who they will choose to immunize,” says the head of research and development at the pharmaceutical company, Menelas Pangalos.