possible-new-ipad-mini-6-defect-involves-phantom-touch-on-screen

The issues surrounding the iPad Mini 6 suggest that it might be a good idea for Apple to postpone it as it did with the Apple Watch Series 7. scrolling texts in portrait mode, it seems that some users are seeing ghosting touches on the display.

About the first issue, Apple claims it is a typical LCD panel effect, and a dismantling revealed the why this happens. As for the new discovery, it appears that it is a one-off defect in some units. In portrait mode, if the user touches certain points on the screen, white spots may appear at the top of the display.

From a video posted on the Reddit forum, you can see that the effect is similar to when a very large pressure is placed on a screen. The most characteristic here is that this effect appears in a distinct part of the panel, which is not the one receiving the touch pressure at the moment. The user would even have returned the defective iPad Mini 6 to Apple, which sent a new unit — with the same problem.

On the forum other people have reported the same defect. But for now there are no solid signs that this is a large-scale issue that would require a recall by Apple. However, since Apple would have replaced the faulty drive of the user who disclosed the problem, it could be more likely to admit a flaw in the design and work on an eventual recall program — something that won’t happen with tablets with blurred text scroll .

Expensive release

O new iPad Mini 6 is not yet available in Brazil, and until that happens, more information can be provided about this eventual defect. The fact is that, when it arrives, it will cost at least R$ 6.199 (Wi-Fi version with 40 GB), which can discourage anyone who has an eye on the device.

