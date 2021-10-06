canon-features-special-lenses-for-virtual-reality-content-creation

Canon presented this Wednesday (6) a new set of lenses that bring a curious construction. The system has two fisheye lenses that are 30 mm apart, and are useful for virtual reality content production. Google Pixel 6 Pro has shots of leaked cameras showing advances

How to record using your front and back camera at the same time iPhone 10 has a camera compared to its predecessors and shows great evolution According to the brand, this is the first interchangeable lens capable of capturing stereoscopic 3D images at an angle of 60º, directed to a single sensor. Canon still indicates that the Oculus Quest 2 is a good product for viewing the virtual reality contents provided by the lenses. In principle, the lenses will only be compatible with the EOS R5 camera, which supports 8K resolution images at 30 frames per second, or 4K at 190 frames per second. According to Canon, the internal construction of the set is capable of offering a compact optical system, with prisms that make a series of light signal redirections to the camera body. As the images are aimed at only one sensor, the work of synchronizing the two sides of the lens is much easier. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

Manual focus can be made by a traditional crown, or with individual adjustments on each side (Image: Disclosure/Canon)

In addition, the system also offers the possibility of individual adjustment of the manual focus on each side of the lens set, together with a traditional crown for adjusting the focus. Canon points out that the product brings great versatility, as it supports different environmental conditions with apertures from f/2.8 to f/13, and exposure control through two electromagnetic diaphragms. It even offers resistance against water and dust.

The company has released a firmware update for the EOS R5, with optimizations aimed at the new device. Also introduced was a new plugin for Premiere Pro, an application for converting files called the EOS VR Utility, and another application for remote camera control via smartphone — Canon calls this ecosystem the EOS VR System, and will make it available through a subscription service.

Price and availability

The lens system will cost 1.951 dollars (about R$ 10.951), but to use it you also need to purchase the EOS R5 camera, which has a suggested price of 3.951 dollars (BRL 13.361) — despite the high value, the sum is similar to other products with similar functions, such as Insta387 Pro 2 which comes out from 4. 951 dollars (BRL 30.361). Canon will make the new lens available from December in selected markets.

