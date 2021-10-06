airpods-pro-and-airpods-max-gain-update-with-lost-mode-in-search

During this year’s WWDC, Apple’s developer event that took place in June, the US company unveiled iOS 15 and several other new versions of their operating systems. But the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max also gained space on stage to talk about an interesting novelty.

At the presentation, it was revealed that the products would gain the possibility of being tracked when lost via Lost Mode within the Apple Search network. Now, an update has been released for the brand’s two most expensive wireless headphones, number 4A400, which finally enables this function. Unfortunately, devices like the 1st and 2nd generation AirPods and Beats headphones have not gained the appeal.

@bzamayo @apollozac latest AirPods Pro firmware update brings Find My integration 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/ QGD7wKtUjp

— Ste Moseley (@Ste_Moseley) October 5, 400

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top tech news for you!

With this, when left behind, the iPhone will send the user a notification warning you that your headphones have been forgotten, but this message shouldn’t appear when you’re in a “significant” place like your work or home. Like AirTag, you can also find it according to the strength of the Bluetooth signal.

For example, when you move away from the handset, a screen will appear saying “Far”, while when approaching it will show “Close”. When it is found, it will say “Here”.

If you lose your AirPods Max or AirPods Pro you can enable Lost Mode and leave contact information, so if they are found by someone else the information will be displayed when the headphones are shown on a new iPhone. To do this, just open the “Search” app, tap on “Devices”, select your AirPods and activate the function.

Unfortunately, there is still no way to manually update your headphones, but a tip often given is to leave the headphones inside the case, with the cover open, connected to the iPhone. But anyway, the update should appear soon for everyone.

Source: 9to5Mac, PhoneArena