Risk management and big data must go hand in hand
It is already a reality: managers have increasingly sought solutions to prevent threats to the legal structure of companies. According to the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance (IBGC), 80% of Brazilian privately held companies have people in charge to deal with issues of compliance, whether you are a professional dedicated exclusively to compliance or not.
- Less than a third of companies handle data correctly in Brazil, says study
- 7 characteristics of data-driven companies
- Data is for everyone: 4 fundamental tips for structuring a BI area
The high adhesion of companies in compliance programs, combined with good corporate governance practices , seeks to protect company assets and reduce vulnerabilities. To deal with various issues involving the company’s integrity, risk management is essential to identify uncertainties in the processes, measure the probability of damage and its possible impacts.
In general, efficient risk management involves all agents that may cause doubts and unpredictability in any business management process. All these agents must be analyzed according to each company, as different segments offer different risks. However, it is possible to observe that all of them have some fragility.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
According to the latest Compliance Maturity Survey in Brazil, developed by KPMG , one of the main risks identified by large corporations is the management of third parties and contracts. Given this scenario, the manager who still fails to identify possible threats to the corporation, in addition to making the company vulnerable, weakens business, as a good risk management program is essential to attract investors and customers.
(Image: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann)
Therefore, identifying, categorizing threats, establishing management approaches and methodologies are the first steps to reduce the company’s vulnerability. However, for the program to be at an advanced level of efficiency, it must be supported by a systemic platform that supports process automation.
In view of so many responsibilities inherent to compliance, focusing on optimizing each function establishes high levels of trust from stakeholders. As organizations enter the fourth industrial revolution (4RI), risks are becoming increasingly complex and interconnected. In this way, the path is to move all functions towards more integrated approaches.
Big Data Analytics platforms allow large volumes of data to be collected and analyzed according to interests of companies. Therefore, automation and data integration make processes more agile, accurate and with important metrics to maximize risk coverage, eliminate blind spots and produce a more transparent scenario for stakeholders.
Much more than a management tool, Big Data is the manager’s best friend, showing him the best way forward.
*Article produced by a columnist exclusively for Canaltech. The text may contain opinions and analyzes that do not necessarily reflect Canaltech’s view on the subject.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.