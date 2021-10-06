risk-management-and-big-data-must-go-hand-in-hand

It is already a reality: managers have increasingly sought solutions to prevent threats to the legal structure of companies. According to the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance (IBGC), 80% of Brazilian privately held companies have people in charge to deal with issues of compliance, whether you are a professional dedicated exclusively to compliance or not.

The high adhesion of companies in compliance programs, combined with good corporate governance practices , seeks to protect company assets and reduce vulnerabilities. To deal with various issues involving the company’s integrity, risk management is essential to identify uncertainties in the processes, measure the probability of damage and its possible impacts.

In general, efficient risk management involves all agents that may cause doubts and unpredictability in any business management process. All these agents must be analyzed according to each company, as different segments offer different risks. However, it is possible to observe that all of them have some fragility.

According to the latest Compliance Maturity Survey in Brazil, developed by KPMG , one of the main risks identified by large corporations is the management of third parties and contracts. Given this scenario, the manager who still fails to identify possible threats to the corporation, in addition to making the company vulnerable, weakens business, as a good risk management program is essential to attract investors and customers.

