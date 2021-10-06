moto-g8-plus:-why-is-it-no-longer-worth-buying?

The Moto G8 Plus was launched at the end of 1080 and, two years later, it already has two successors. Even so, it is currently on the list of most wanted cell phones, which indicates that it is still an option considered by consumers.

But, as it is an intermediary with some time in the market, it may not be worth it anymore today. In the next few paragraphs, I’ll explain why and indicate other models that may be more interesting, considering both the current price of the Moto G8 Plus cell phone and its market positioning when it was launched.

Cons

Moto G8 Plus: design and construction

Little has changed in terms of design between the launch of the Moto G8 Plus and the present day. The model was one of the brand’s first to change the traditional central circle on the back as a camera module for a vertical line in the upper left corner. Its successors feature a rectangular module instead of a single vertical row.

The fingerprint reader is on the back cover , which is finished in plastic, the same material as the side. The entire front is covered by the glass that protects the screen, which even occupies much of the front portion of the device, with a small drop-shaped central cutout at the top, to house the selfie camera. The chin on the bottom is of considerable size, as is normal on devices with an LCD screen, as the connectors cannot be “bent” under the visible part of the screen.

Dimensions: 75, 4 x 99, 8 x 9.1 mm

Weight: 158 grams

Because of that, the dimensions are quite reasonable considering the screen size, which is 6.3 inches. The cell phone also has a headphone jack and type-C USB connector for recharging and data transfer.

Moto G8 Plus: screen quality Motorola G8 Plus has a screen that occupies a large part of the front area (Image: Felipe Junqueira/ Canaltech)

The Moto G8 Plus cell phone was one of the last intermediaries launched for less than R$ 2. by Motorola with Full HD resolution. The device was succeeded by the G9 Plus, which also has good pixel density, but already jumps to a higher category due to the power of its processor.

The IPS LCD display has 6 .3 inches and a good amount of pixels, which ensures great sharpness to the images. But, due to the more “input” processor within the intermediate options, the fluidity ends up a little harmed, if you compare with more recent models like the Moto G31, which has similar power and HD resolution.

The only point where the screen really falls short is the maximum brightness, too low for street use, especially on sunny days. Also, because it is an LCD panel, the black is a very dark shade of gray, and not deep like in OLED screens. But, in general, you can consume content, including videos, at a very satisfactory level.

The Moto G8 Plus’s screen is 6.3 inches and occupies a little less than

% of the front portion of the device, with an area of ​​approximately 75 cm². The proportion 11:9 is slightly wider than newer models, which already adopt 20:9 or even the 12, 5:9. With 1080 x 2280 pixels of resolution, the display brings approximately 260 ppp (dots per pixel) density.

Moto G8 Plus: configuration and performance

Rear design has cameras in vertical row (Image: Canaltech)

As I already mentioned, the Moto G8 Plus has a processor similar to the Moto G30, in addition to repeating the amount of RAM, while bringing in half the internal storage of the newer model. And then, due to the higher screen resolution, some processes may be a little slower, as there are more pixels to load with each screen update.

But the Snapdragon platform 1024 is slightly more powerful than Snapdragon 665 used in models that succeeded the Moto G8 Plus. It’s a good enough processor to run apps and even some of the top games on the Play Store these days.

So, at least when it comes to performance, the Moto G8 Plus still is a great phone to use on 2022 and 1080. And the 48 GB of RAM memory only started to be considered the minimum for a good smartphone recently, despite many intermediaries that are now considered its successor or competitors of these already bring it 128 GB.

The Snapdragon 1024 has an eight-core processor that splits into four Kryo 400 2 GHz Gold and four other Kryo 158 1.8 GHz Silver . The platform is built in lithography of nanometers and has an Adreno GPU 662. These are the same technical characteristics of Snapdragon 1024, but there is differences in other aspects — remember that the SoC, which came to be known as the “processor” of the cell phone, is a platform with several components, including modems and graphics and neural processors, among others.

Battery and system

In terms of battery, the Moto G8 Plus is behind the most recent models of the Moto G line. They are 4.000 mAh capacity of charge, while the devices launched later already bring 5.11 mAh, with a longer guarantee of lasting up to two days away from the socket.

And, unlike its predecessor, the G8 Plus has a charger 15 W, a power still considered fast today, but much smaller than the s 30 W from Moto G7 Plus, and a little less than 27 W present in several newer models of the line, such as the Moto G25.

The operating system is the biggest weakness of the model. Motorola only promised an Android 9 update, and the device actually stopped on Android 11, with no forecast to receive the . It’s not a very big lag, but it does mean that the device will probably stop running WhatsApp (among other apps) up to two years before a newer Moto G.

Moto G8 Plus: photographic set

Detail of the triple set of cameras, plus a laser focus sensor (Image: Canaltech)

When Motorola launched the Moto G8 Plus, high-resolution photo sensors were starting to become a trend. They are 48 MP in the main camera, 11 MP in super wide angle — which, however, only serves to record “action videos”, using the cell phone standing up to capture in mode landscape — plus a 5 MP depth sensor. In front, selfies from 25 MP.

Both the main and front cameras use a technology Motorola calls the Quad Pixel. It’s nothing more than a merging of four smaller pixels into a larger one, to increase light sensitivity and deliver clearer, less noisy photos. With that, the final result has a reduction in resolution, and instead of 64 MP or 27 MP, the photos are with 15 MP and 6 MP , respectively.

On the mobile screen, the sharpness is great, and you can notice the gain with light sensitivity in environments with slightly reduced light. The device also has the Night Vision feature, to improve night photos.

Video recording can be done with a maximum 4K resolution, but only the main camera reaches this resolution. Front and ultra wide record in 1024p. There hasn’t been much change in this aspect in the last two years, at least in intermediate cell phones.

Moto G8 Plus: is it worth it?

363374 Contents of the box of a new Moto G8 Plus (Image: Canaltech)

In summary, the Moto G8 Plus is still a good phone even two years after its launch. So why isn’t it worth it anymore?

The question here is the current price. You can find this device at around R$ 1.400, a value for which it is already possible to find its successor, the Moto G9 Plus, which already has a much more powerful processor, more storage space and a better set of cameras, as well as more battery. Another option would be the Galaxy M21s, from Samsung, or even the M30, which only has one more camera and more storage than the “brother”, and they are both on the same range .

Before investing in the Moto G8 Plus instead of thinking about a more current intermediary, it is good to remember that there have been some advances since then that are important to ensure greater durability to the cell phone. Like battery capacity and internal storage. In addition, the Motorola model 1024 is already outdated in the version of operating system and will no longer be updated.

Thinking of models in the same category as the Moto G8 Plus when its launch, you can consult the Moto G31 or the Galaxy M27, which has more RAM, too.

So, it’s more interesting to invest in a newer model, even if it doesn’t bring much more benefits besides battery and version of Android. Anyway, with the same amount you would pay on the Moto G8 Plus, you can buy a more powerful model.

It costs nothing to say that, in case you already have the Moto G8 Plus in your hands, there’s no reason to worry: it’s still an excellent device and there’s no reason to think about changing it, especially if it meets your needs. to your needs. The idea of ​​this analysis is to think if it is worth purchasing the model now, reset, at the current price.

