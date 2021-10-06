amazon-may-launch-smart-refrigerator-that-identify-missing-food

Amazon is planning to bring even more products into homes, and should soon present a refrigerator capable of identifying its internal contents and suggesting automatic purchases when food is out of stock .

The service would work in conjunction with Amazon Go, the American company’s series of convenience stores, but the refrigerator could also indicate products from Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh, both subsidiary brands — that is, Amazon plans to further expand its supermarket division. In addition, the product will also be able to recommend recipes based on how long the food has been sitting in the refrigerator, which can be useful if something is close to its expiration date.

That’s fine It is likely that the refrigerator also brings full integration with Alexa natively, without the need for parallel devices. Of course, Amazon’s virtual assistant will also be able to perform functions via voice commands on Echo products, as well as on televisions or other compatible electronics. In particular, the Echo Show line will also receive software updates to allow integration with the refrigerator’s functions through touches on the screen.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Samsung has already introduced a refrigerator with connectivity functions and touchscreen (Image: Disclosure/Samsung )513337

According to internal sources, the Amazon does not plan to assemble the refrigerators, and must outsource the function to another brand. Even so, the company is investing around million dollars (about R$