Amazon May Launch Smart Refrigerator That Identify Missing Food

Amazon is planning to bring even more products into homes, and should soon present a refrigerator capable of identifying its internal contents and suggesting automatic purchases when food is out of stock .

The service would work in conjunction with Amazon Go, the American company’s series of convenience stores, but the refrigerator could also indicate products from Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh, both subsidiary brands — that is, Amazon plans to further expand its supermarket division. In addition, the product will also be able to recommend recipes based on how long the food has been sitting in the refrigerator, which can be useful if something is close to its expiration date.

That’s fine It is likely that the refrigerator also brings full integration with Alexa natively, without the need for parallel devices. Of course, Amazon’s virtual assistant will also be able to perform functions via voice commands on Echo products, as well as on televisions or other compatible electronics. In particular, the Echo Show line will also receive software updates to allow integration with the refrigerator’s functions through touches on the screen.

Samsung has already introduced a refrigerator with connectivity functions and touchscreen (Image: Disclosure/Samsung )513337

According to internal sources, the Amazon does not plan to assemble the refrigerators, and must outsource the function to another brand. Even so, the company is investing around million dollars per year in the project.

    The concept is not exactly new, as Samsung has been selling similar products since 2016

    and his fellow countryman LG has also been betting high on the market for connected home appliances. However, both brands rely on integration with third-party services to accomplish the tasks that Amazon plans to implement within its own ecosystem, which would give the retail giant an edge.

    A Amazon has been investing in technology solutions for its markets and convenience stores for at least two years. The Amazon Go network brings a feature called Just Walk Out, in which sensors can identify purchases within the cart, and charges are made directly to the account when the customer leaves the store. It is possible that members of this project are also involved in the development of the refrigerator.

    Unfortunately, a deadline for the launch of the product was not revealed, so we wait for new information.

