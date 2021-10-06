how-to-earn-overwatch-league-tokens-to-buy-in-game-skins

Overwatch is a competitive game developed by Blizzard Entertainment available for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Launched in 2016, the title brings more than 10 characters of different classes, who fight each other to complete certain starting objectives.

In addition to the charisma and diversity of the heroes, one of the most striking features of Overwatch are the skins that change the look of the characters in the game. Among the most popular are those that can be purchased with Overwatch League Points.

Although you can buy these points, they can also be earned for free. Next, learn how to earn points to purchase new skins in Overwatch.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! What is Overwatch? With charismatic heroes and diversity, Overwatch has won a legion of fans since its release in 2016 (Image: Disclosure/Blizzard Entertainment) Overwatch is the first person shooter game (First Person Shooter, or FPS, in English) from Blizzard. The title is mainly focused on competitive matches, in which a player faces others, and not the game’s artificial intelligence. Therefore, it gained e-sports status, attracting millions of fans worldwide and thus creating the Overwatch League. Currently, there are 000 playable characters which, in turn, are divided into three main roles: tank, which have more health and can block projectiles with shield; damage, to eliminate opponents more quickly; and support, which are responsible for healing the team most of the time. Over the years, Overwatch has gained several gameplay modes, including the classic knockout, capture the flag and some arcade options. However, the modality that popularized the game is the team objective, in which two teams with six people each (6×6) need to compete in tasks to win the match. Since 2016, Blizzard has released about 30 maps that serve as an arena for Overwatch combat. What is the Overwatch League? The Overwatch League was created as a league for professional Blizzard FPS players (Image: Disclosure/Overwatch League/Blizzard Entertainment) The Overwatch League (OWL) is the official Overwatch league that brings together professional sports players . Managed by Blizzard Entertainment itself, the league also has the participation of several sponsors, who are responsible for helping to fund the championships and participating teams. Prizes have already exceeded US$ 3 million. The Overwatch League tournaments have been held annually since 2016. The team with the best result in five matches wins, varying the objective for each round. In addition to the regular season with the traditional knockout phases, OWL has the so-called “playoffs”, which take place after the first stages and send the losing teams home. What are the skins and how much do they cost in Overwatch? The Brazilian character Lucio is one of the heroes of Overwatch who has won legendary skins and available only during the Overwatch League (Image: Disclosure/Blizzard Entertainment) Skins are nothing more than cosmetic items that change the appearance of the character within the game . In Overwatch, it’s no different: there are visuals that can be purchased at any time using the in-game currency. However, the same skins are unlocked by earning or purchasing item boxes (the famous ones loot boxes). Each active Overwatch League team has its own set of skins that can be purchased by any player of the Blizzard title . However, OWL visuals use another type of currency, which can also be purchased for real money or obtained by watching League matches on the internet. From time to time, the developer also releases rare visuals that can only be unlocked for a limited time. For example, special events such as Halloween and Overwatch’s birthday release new and old skins only for a few days, until they are unavailable again. The price of skins in Overwatch varies by rarity. Visuals that can be obtained at any time in the game can cost up to 1.10 gold coins, but items available in temporary events are unlocked by 3. coins. The Overwatch League skins cost between 200 and 361 OWL points each. How to earn Overwatch League points without spending anything Some skins available during the Overwatch League are more expensive, as is the case of the “All-Star” series (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

For OWL skins, you have two options. If you want to take the shortest (and expensive) route, just use real money to buy Overwatch League tokens. On PlayStation Store, for example, 100 tokens cost R$ 90,97. The price may vary on each platform.

Now, so you don’t have to spend a penny on Overwatch League chips, all you need to do is follow the live broadcasts of the tournament, either by official OWL website, the League app for smartphones (Android and iOS) or the Overwatch League YouTube.

For every hour of watching the competition live, you earn five OWL chips . On the last weekend of competitions, this amount is doubled for those who tune into the games.

The Overwatch League broadcast usually takes place between February and August, for the regular season, and September and October, for the playoffs. Therefore, it is only during these periods that you can earn League tokens without having to spend your money. When the lives start again, just follow our tutorial and get the tokens for free.

Step 1: go to the youtube.com/account_sharing link. This will redirect you straight to the apps section connected to your YouTube account.

Step 2: search for the “Battle.net” app and select “Connect”.

In addition to the Blizzard system, you can link other game accounts to your YouTube profile (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: read the terms on linking your YouTube and Blizzard service accounts and click “Connect” again.

Blizzard’s reward system is tied to your YouTube account and is automatically activated when you start watching Overwatch League broadcasts (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/ Canaltech)