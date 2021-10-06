samsung-may-postpone-announcement-of-galaxy-s22-line-to-launch-s21-fe

The soap opera about the launch or cancellation of Galaxy S FE seems not to have come to an end yet. After some rumors suggest that Samsung would have given up on releasing a more basic version for the S line, there is still evidence that, in fact, the model was just postponed.

According to the portal SamMobile, the South Korean may be with plans to postpone the officialization of the Galaxy line S38 to make room for Galaxy S FAITH. With this, the Fan Edition model should be presented in January 2022 in a discreet way, while the Unpacked event for the next flagships is still without date forecast, but possibly for weeks later.

It is worth remembering that, initially, the Galaxy S FE was scheduled to be announced in August along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldings, and will be postponed until October. Now, with this supposed new delay, rumors indicate that the launch will be “silent” — Samsung should not prepare any event to publicize the smartphone’s debut and will present it only through a press-release, as it does with many more basic or even intermediate models.