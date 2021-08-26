More than 30 Realme phones will support virtual RAM memory; check out

Recently, some Chinese manufacturers, such as OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi and Realme, have started to implement a feature that allows users to increase the amount of RAM memory in their cell phones with the Virtual Memory function — or Dynamic RAM.

For those unfamiliar, the feature allows the user to reserve part of the internal storage to be used as an “extension” to the RAM memory. Thus, smartphones that natively have 6 GB of RAM can take another 6 GB, for example, and reach 12 GB in total. Likewise, a device that already has 12 GB of RAM can reach 18 GB with this function.

While this isn’t a new technology — some custom ROMs have had this advantage for years — it’s interesting to see companies move to implement this natively. Realme, for example, should make the feature available for its next releases, while older models will also be able to benefit from an update.

(Image: Disclosure/Realme)

In the list of devices that can be updated, stands out, for example, the Realme 8 5G, a model that was recently presented by the brand in Brazil and arrived in the country as the cheapest cell phone to support the 5G network connection. In addition, Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro, which have also arrived in our market, are other possible models that will receive the novelty.

Check out the complete list of Realme cell phones that will be upgradable with Dynamic RAM below:

