Review Far Cry 6 | A revolution made of best moments

Far Cry 6 doesn’t bring as much Castillo as we’d like, but it’s not as if, once again, Ubisoft created one. absolute character just to cover the game. Quite the contrary, the company divided and conquered, creating a world that sounds cohesive just like its protagonists, while even making sense of a Macarena discus gun or a poisonous attack that makes opponents turn on each other. .

All are perennial elements to the world, since, in addition to the protagonist himself, the enemies also have access to such weapons—in even better versions, in fact, since the hack technology perfected by the resistance is actually created from the armaments of Castillo’s army. Here, the doors open to a title that is not afraid to play with its own conventions and that uses this as a way to create its own personality.

The same is also true for the scenario itself, with a giant map, as has become tradition in recent games, and which will be unlocked as you progress. We still have the biggest variation in the franchise’s history, with wooded areas, swamps, rural regions and idyllic locations, while the capital represents the ultimate challenge and also the most cosmopolitan setting in Yara, serving as the symbol of Castillo’s power.

In this variation, Far Cry 6 takes the time to place the country in its own universe and make references to the past. One of the first missions goes back to one of the most iconic moments in the third game, when we burned down a Viviro farm, while a mysterious, recently-vanished cult generated a greater flow of weaponry to Yara, making the dictator happy. Those who follow the series feel more part of this world, while those who have arrived now will have access to the best that the saga has to offer.

It’s like a cycle, which gives meaning to the transport of a dog from the USA to Yara or of villains who, instead of killing enemies, prefer to hang them for the alligators or, in a fate worse than death, put them in Viviro farms for forced labor that only ends with death from intoxication. These are elements that move the player, who is always going from an unusual mission in a cement dinosaur park to a vision of pure atrocity, always wanting to go forward, whether to end the violence or to find out what else he can find. follow.

Extra-border influences

Far Cry 6 creates a universe with the rest of the franchise, bringing classic missions with new costumes and hot links that will catch the attention of those who follow the series (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech) This move is also reflected in the gameplay itself, which brings even more RPG traits than its predecessors. Early on, the player will notice that every enemy has visible health bars — which, fortunately, can be turned off — as well as, throughout the adventure, he will notice regions with greater or lesser degree of threat. The numerical indicator is clear: there, the lead is thicker and the enemies will be better prepared. Throughout the adventure, reinforcements of soldiers are sent to the different regions of Yara, in as Dani and his companions deal clear blows to Castillo’s regime. Attention is drawn to the balance in the Far Cry 6 progression system, with the player having quick access to good machine guns and a wide variety of weapons; even so, he will find himself dealing with circumstances while he does not have the necessary items to improve a rifle to his liking or when he is forced to face an aircraft without having the explosives that would take care of it quickly. It’s as if the title were given with one hand and taken with the other. The Supreme, a device on Dani’s back that serves as a kind of special attack, is devastating, but it can’t be targeted and depends on loading, and should be used sporadically. The hack guns are devastating, yes, but they are difficult to handle, while the silencer made of bottles favors the most accurate players — whoever needs to shoot more than once will be in a bad spot as plastic was not made for that. 513370 Short excerpts in third person draw attention for customization system, which together with the collection of resources and assembly of improvised weapons, gains special space in Far Cry 6 (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech) The balance, however, depends on the approach of the player, who can see opportunities to herd many resources at once if she follows a path determined by the campaign. Far Cry 6 is essentially an action game, and while the RPG elements appear more consistently, they also appear open to manipulation. Anyone who knows what to do, whether by experience with the franchise or the genre, can find themselves with a very powerful character very quickly, something that won’t harm the experience, but which will definitely make the fight for revolution easier than the developers imagined. There are many features, items and parts involved in creating accessories and improvements, with the recommendation that the player spend time analyzing the menus and understanding the preferred way to play Far Cry 6. The game will offer different weapons and new equipment, but it’s up to each one to shape their own experience; this is also true for the entire universe which, as already said, is rich and full of elements popping up all the time as you go on a specific mission. The care with the details is size that comes to be a disappointment to see the models of some of the characters. Even on next-gen consoles, for which Far Cry 6 is optimized, some facial and body movements fall short of what was seen even in the previous game; this problem draws attention, mainly, in some moments of Castillo and his son, Diego, who give the impression that they are running at a lower “quality” than their allies and scenery elements. 513362 Among iconic characters and a great attention to detail, models that seem to be in poor quality serve as a negative note in some of the most interesting and awaited moments of Far Cry 6 (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)

It should also be noted some drops in the frame rate, possibly due to scenario loadings during the playback of cutscenes, and progress or loading bugs, with loadings taking longer than they should be. In the previous generation, there is a noticeable low in the quality of textures and new performance problems, especially in moments of higher movement.

Far Cry 6

brings a mix of elements that makes it the richest and most expansive of the entire franchise. In a generational transition, and for a big blockbuster, this would almost be a must, but it doesn’t stop there. We also have the most characterful game in the entire saga, and even though it fixes past mistakes and makes some new ones, it delivers its best and most comprehensive experience. A game that maintains its entertaining character, but that, with it, also carries messages and elements interesting enough to become memorable.

No Canaltech, Far Cry 6 was analyzed on the Xbox Series X, in a digital copy kindly provided by Ubisoft.