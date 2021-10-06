Review Far Cry 6 | A revolution made of best moments
Observing the past is the way to ensure that old ailments do not come back to haunt us in the future. Conversely, this is also a way of observing and analyzing what worked in the past, so that it can be repeated with the necessary adaptations, while the old-fashioned, the criticized and the traumatic is left behind. They are basic concepts of the revolution in Yara, the fictional country of Far Cry 6, and form elements that permeate the very experience with the game.
Since the fourth title, which followed the game that brought the brand back into the spotlight, Ubisoft had already shown itself willing to learn from past mistakes when creating new titles. This sixth game is what does that the most, not only in terms of recognizing what hasn’t worked throughout the series’ recent history, but also bringing back your best moments from the past to create a cohesive, connected, and above universe. everything, alive.
More than open, Yara is a living world full of possibilities. The path to the story missions, interesting in their own right, always involves different obstacles, enemy outposts, random combat, prisoners to break free and various forms of interaction that bring the feeling that everything is happening all the time. There is no tranquility in this ebullient universe, in which the oppressive force of a fascist government begins to clash with a rebellion that gains, in the form of the player himself, its greatest and definitive reinforcement.
On the other side is a generational regime that, more than maintaining its own power, wants to get out of conflict with international powers using Viviro, a tobacco-derived drug that is sold by the leader as a cancer cure. That’s Yara’s message to the world, while internally the reality is much dirtier. As a player, in addition to taking the fight to the dictator’s door, we also work to break the cycle of violence and isolation itself.
The eye that sees everything
The strength of the Castillo regime in Far Cry 6 it happens through oppression and also through image, with the presence of the dictator everywhere through advertising, speeches and televisions (Image: Screen capture/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)
We are talking about a franchise recognized for its characteristic characters and Far Cry 6 could not be different . Antón Castillo marks his presence right at the beginning of the game, both for the imposing posture of actor Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) and for his actions, in a contrast between the positive speech about the Yara’s future and their first moment of direct encounter, when he strafes a boat full of refugees so that they die, not shot, but drowned in the vehicle of their own escape.
It’s a a definitively striking presence that generates anticipation with each new appearance. More than that, Castillo seems to be absolutely everywhere, generating a constant restlessness for players who effectively immerse themselves in the little world of Far Cry 6 (something not difficult to happen, by the way). We are always listening to her voice in pronouncements, seeing her figure on television from enemy installations, billboards or graffiti, and understanding how her influence extends to the farthest corners of Yara.
Dani Rojas starts Far Cry 6 as a fugitive and ends up getting involved with the resistance, discovering his true ideal (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)
Dani Rojas also gains space and breaks, once and for all, from the convention of the mute protagonist of a first-person shooter. After choosing the genre that defines its appearance, we incorporate a character that has its own history, discovering the spirit of revolution within. A customization system comes into play that is part of the whole experience, punctuated by rare and even slightly weird first-person appearances while exploring rebel settlements, so that we can see the clothing, armor and equipment in use. Clothes also serve as a stance against a regime and, if there is a game that Ubisoft can say is not political, it is definitely not this one. Far Cry 6 does not have clear messages or criticisms of one regime or another, but also does not resort to much between the lines when talking about fascism, violence and the uprising of the underprivileged. It's not a revolutionary manifesto, of course, but it's not a white plate title that leaves out opportunities as in its not-so-distant past. Elections, pariahs, and free speeches are easy entries in the rebels' mouths. Whether to avoid brazen positions or as a way of showing how a fight of this type takes place, we also have few words of effect, even though the graffiti everywhere make clear the war against the dictatorship. The notion that remains is that the fight happens every day, all the time and is made up of small acts that lead to epic moments, which change things. And that, yes, is a totally political discourse.
All are perennial elements to the world, since, in addition to the protagonist himself, the enemies also have access to such weapons—in even better versions, in fact, since the hack technology perfected by the resistance is actually created from the armaments of Castillo's army. Here, the doors open to a title that is not afraid to play with its own conventions and that uses this as a way to create its own personality. The same is also true for the scenario itself, with a giant map, as has become tradition in recent games, and which will be unlocked as you progress. We still have the biggest variation in the franchise's history, with wooded areas, swamps, rural regions and idyllic locations, while the capital represents the ultimate challenge and also the most cosmopolitan setting in Yara, serving as the symbol of Castillo's power. In this variation, Far Cry 6 takes the time to place the country in its own universe and make references to the past. One of the first missions goes back to one of the most iconic moments in the third game, when we burned down a Viviro farm, while a mysterious, recently-vanished cult generated a greater flow of weaponry to Yara, making the dictator happy. Those who follow the series feel more part of this world, while those who have arrived now will have access to the best that the saga has to offer. It's like a cycle, which gives meaning to the transport of a dog from the USA to Yara or of villains who, instead of killing enemies, prefer to hang them for the alligators or, in a fate worse than death, put them in Viviro farms for forced labor that only ends with death from intoxication. These are elements that move the player, who is always going from an unusual mission in a cement dinosaur park to a vision of pure atrocity, always wanting to go forward, whether to end the violence or to find out what else he can find. follow.
In the same way, his iron hand also touches everyone and, in the same measure, serves as an engine for the revolution and a frightening figure. Between an advertising minister who works to ensure this everlasting image or a general who is the vector of violent acts, but just so that Castillo doesn’t get his hands dirty, is one of the most powerful casts ever seen in the franchise, with Castillo being just the tip of a pyramid that dominates, attacks and puts pressure on everyone; the same goes for the revolution, which has rappers, veteran mercenaries and old icons of ancient revolutions, who, unlike the protagonist, have already understood that the fight is not temporary, but lasts for a lifetime.
Dani Rojas also gains space and breaks, once and for all, from the convention of the mute protagonist of a first-person shooter. After choosing the genre that defines its appearance, we incorporate a character that has its own history, discovering the spirit of revolution within. A customization system comes into play that is part of the whole experience, punctuated by rare and even slightly weird first-person appearances while exploring rebel settlements, so that we can see the clothing, armor and equipment in use.
Clothes also serve as a stance against a regime and, if there is a game that Ubisoft can say is not political, it is definitely not this one. Far Cry 6 does not have clear messages or criticisms of one regime or another, but also does not resort to much between the lines when talking about fascism, violence and the uprising of the underprivileged. It’s not a revolutionary manifesto, of course, but it’s not a white plate title that leaves out opportunities as in its not-so-distant past.
Elections, pariahs, and free speeches are easy entries in the rebels’ mouths. Whether to avoid brazen positions or as a way of showing how a fight of this type takes place, we also have few words of effect, even though the graffiti everywhere make clear the war against the dictatorship. The notion that remains is that the fight happens every day, all the time and is made up of small acts that lead to epic moments, which change things. And that, yes, is a totally political discourse.
Universe in Progress
All are perennial elements to the world, since, in addition to the protagonist himself, the enemies also have access to such weapons—in even better versions, in fact, since the hack technology perfected by the resistance is actually created from the armaments of Castillo’s army. Here, the doors open to a title that is not afraid to play with its own conventions and that uses this as a way to create its own personality.
The same is also true for the scenario itself, with a giant map, as has become tradition in recent games, and which will be unlocked as you progress. We still have the biggest variation in the franchise’s history, with wooded areas, swamps, rural regions and idyllic locations, while the capital represents the ultimate challenge and also the most cosmopolitan setting in Yara, serving as the symbol of Castillo’s power.
In this variation, Far Cry 6 takes the time to place the country in its own universe and make references to the past. One of the first missions goes back to one of the most iconic moments in the third game, when we burned down a Viviro farm, while a mysterious, recently-vanished cult generated a greater flow of weaponry to Yara, making the dictator happy. Those who follow the series feel more part of this world, while those who have arrived now will have access to the best that the saga has to offer.
It’s like a cycle, which gives meaning to the transport of a dog from the USA to Yara or of villains who, instead of killing enemies, prefer to hang them for the alligators or, in a fate worse than death, put them in Viviro farms for forced labor that only ends with death from intoxication. These are elements that move the player, who is always going from an unusual mission in a cement dinosaur park to a vision of pure atrocity, always wanting to go forward, whether to end the violence or to find out what else he can find. follow.
Extra-border influences
Far Cry 6 creates a universe with the rest of the franchise, bringing classic missions with new costumes and hot links that will catch the attention of those who follow the series (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)
This move is also reflected in the gameplay itself, which brings even more RPG traits than its predecessors. Early on, the player will notice that every enemy has visible health bars — which, fortunately, can be turned off — as well as, throughout the adventure, he will notice regions with greater or lesser degree of threat. The numerical indicator is clear: there, the lead is thicker and the enemies will be better prepared.
Throughout the adventure, reinforcements of soldiers are sent to the different regions of Yara, in as Dani and his companions deal clear blows to Castillo’s regime. Attention is drawn to the balance in the Far Cry 6 progression system, with the player having quick access to good machine guns and a wide variety of weapons; even so, he will find himself dealing with circumstances while he does not have the necessary items to improve a rifle to his liking or when he is forced to face an aircraft without having the explosives that would take care of it quickly.
It’s as if the title were given with one hand and taken with the other. The Supreme, a device on Dani’s back that serves as a kind of special attack, is devastating, but it can’t be targeted and depends on loading, and should be used sporadically. The hack guns are devastating, yes, but they are difficult to handle, while the silencer made of bottles favors the most accurate players — whoever needs to shoot more than once will be in a bad spot as plastic was not made for that.
513370 Short excerpts in third person draw attention for customization system, which together with the collection of resources and assembly of improvised weapons, gains special space in Far Cry 6 (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)
The balance, however, depends on the approach of the player, who can see opportunities to herd many resources at once if she follows a path determined by the campaign. Far Cry 6 is essentially an action game, and while the RPG elements appear more consistently, they also appear open to manipulation. Anyone who knows what to do, whether by experience with the franchise or the genre, can find themselves with a very powerful character very quickly, something that won’t harm the experience, but which will definitely make the fight for revolution easier than the developers imagined.
There are many features, items and parts involved in creating accessories and improvements, with the recommendation that the player spend time analyzing the menus and understanding the preferred way to play Far Cry 6. The game will offer different weapons and new equipment, but it’s up to each one to shape their own experience; this is also true for the entire universe which, as already said, is rich and full of elements popping up all the time as you go on a specific mission.
The care with the details is size that comes to be a disappointment to see the models of some of the characters. Even on next-gen consoles, for which Far Cry 6 is optimized, some facial and body movements fall short of what was seen even in the previous game; this problem draws attention, mainly, in some moments of Castillo and his son, Diego, who give the impression that they are running at a lower “quality” than their allies and scenery elements.
It should also be noted some drops in the frame rate, possibly due to scenario loadings during the playback of cutscenes, and progress or loading bugs, with loadings taking longer than they should be. In the previous generation, there is a noticeable low in the quality of textures and new performance problems, especially in moments of higher movement.
Far Cry 6
brings a mix of elements that makes it the richest and most expansive of the entire franchise. In a generational transition, and for a big blockbuster, this would almost be a must, but it doesn’t stop there. We also have the most characterful game in the entire saga, and even though it fixes past mistakes and makes some new ones, it delivers its best and most comprehensive experience. A game that maintains its entertaining character, but that, with it, also carries messages and elements interesting enough to become memorable.
No Canaltech, Far Cry 6 was analyzed on the Xbox Series X, in a digital copy kindly provided by Ubisoft.
