How to block downloading videos on Kwai
Kwai (Android l iOS) is a video platform with a format similar to TikTok that attracted the attention of users for its cash promotions. With the passage of time, applications have become distant and currently have different proposals and audiences. Despite this, some functions are present in both. Among them is the possibility of blocking the download of videos.
- How to earn money on Kwai? Understand how it works
- Learn how to use Kwai video editing app
- How to do it videos with photos on Kwai
Through this tool, you can prevent other Kwai members from downloading your clips. The idea is to give users more control through an additional layer of privacy. Below, see how to access and activate the function.
Step 1:
enter the Kwai and, on the profile page, select the “Settings” tab, represented by a gear symbol at the top of the screen.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Step 2:
Once this is done, select the option “Privacy Settings”. Step 3:
Locate and click on the command “Prohibit downloading my publications”. Step 4:
in the window that will open next, click “Connect” to confirm your decision and complete the process . Ready! Now you know how to block downloading videos on Kwai. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Once this is done, select the option “Privacy Settings”.
Step 3:
Locate and click on the command “Prohibit downloading my publications”. Step 4:
in the window that will open next, click “Connect” to confirm your decision and complete the process . Ready! Now you know how to block downloading videos on Kwai. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Locate and click on the command “Prohibit downloading my publications”.
Step 4:
in the window that will open next, click “Connect” to confirm your decision and complete the process .
in the window that will open next, click “Connect” to confirm your decision and complete the process .
Ready! Now you know how to block downloading videos on Kwai.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.