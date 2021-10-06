how-to-block-downloading-videos-on-kwai

Kwai (Android l iOS) is a video platform with a format similar to TikTok that attracted the attention of users for its cash promotions. With the passage of time, applications have become distant and currently have different proposals and audiences. Despite this, some functions are present in both. Among them is the possibility of blocking the download of videos.

Through this tool, you can prevent other Kwai members from downloading your clips. The idea is to give users more control through an additional layer of privacy. Below, see how to access and activate the function.

Step 1:

enter the Kwai and, on the profile page, select the “Settings” tab, represented by a gear symbol at the top of the screen.

Access the profile and enter the Settings. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)