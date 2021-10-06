how-to-recognize-the-music-that's-playing-with-the-apple-watch

If it’s already practical to use the iPhone to identify a song that is playing in the environment, what do you think about not even having to take the device out of your pocket and use the Apple Watch on your wrist for this same function?

Plus you don’t need to reach your iPhone, if you want, you don’t you don’t even have to press the Digital Crown to trigger Siri, just bring the watch up to your face and say “Hey Siri” — that is, it’s all done in voice. Another alternative is if you have the Shazam iOS app downloaded on your iPhone. This way, consequently, the app version of watchOS will also be installed on your Apple Watch for you to use.

Check out the tutorial below on how to make the Apple Watch discover for you the music that is playing in your environment, either by activating Siri or, if you have downloaded it on your watch , by the Shazam app from watchOS.

Check out the tutorial below on how to make the Apple Watch discover for you the music that is playing in your environment, either by activating Siri or, if you have downloaded it on your watch , by the Shazam app from watchOS.

Step 1: Turn on Siri on your Apple Watch — either by saying “Hey, Siri” or by pressing the Digital Crown on your watch — and ask it what song this is playing. Activate the Siri and ask about the song that is playing. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2: Wait a few moments and that’s it, Siri will identify and inform you of the name and artist of the music that is currently playing in your environment. Wait until Siri identifies the song that you want to find out. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech) Through the Shazam app from watchOS

Step 1:

open the watchOS Shazam app on your watch and click on the logo to start the music search.

Open the watchOS Shazam app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Wait a few moments while the application listens to the music that is playing in your environment.

Wait for Shazam to identify the song you want to discover. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3:

and that’s it, Shazam will identify and inform you the name and artist of the song you are in playing in your environment at the moment.

Check the name and artist of the song that it’s playing. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)