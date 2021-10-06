How to recognize the music that's playing with the Apple Watch

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 6, 2021
1
how-to-recognize-the-music-that's-playing-with-the-apple-watch

If it’s already practical to use the iPhone to identify a song that is playing in the environment, what do you think about not even having to take the device out of your pocket and use the Apple Watch on your wrist for this same function?

  • Siri’s useful functions for everyday use
  • How to adjust Siri’s volume on iPhone, Mac and Watch
  • 89 voice commands for you to use with Siri in Portuguese

    Plus you don’t need to reach your iPhone, if you want, you don’t you don’t even have to press the Digital Crown to trigger Siri, just bring the watch up to your face and say “Hey Siri” — that is, it’s all done in voice. Another alternative is if you have the Shazam iOS app downloaded on your iPhone. This way, consequently, the app version of watchOS will also be installed on your Apple Watch for you to use.

    • How to recognize songs using the Siri on iPhone
    • 3 ways to recognize the music playing on iPhone
    • More than 60 funny things for you to ask Siri

    Check out the tutorial below on how to make the Apple Watch discover for you the music that is playing in your environment, either by activating Siri or, if you have downloaded it on your watch , by the Shazam app from watchOS.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    With Siri

    Step 1:

    Turn on Siri on your Apple Watch — either by saying “Hey, Siri” or by pressing the Digital Crown on your watch — and ask it what song this is playing.

    Activate the Siri and ask about the song that is playing. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    Wait a few moments and that’s it, Siri will identify and inform you of the name and artist of the music that is currently playing in your environment.

    Wait until Siri identifies the song that you want to find out. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Through the Shazam app from watchOS

    Step 1:

    open the watchOS Shazam app on your watch and click on the logo to start the music search.

    Open the watchOS Shazam app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    Wait a few moments while the application listens to the music that is playing in your environment.

    Wait for Shazam to identify the song you want to discover. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    and that’s it, Shazam will identify and inform you the name and artist of the song you are in playing in your environment at the moment.

    Check the name and artist of the song that it’s playing. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    • Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 6, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of US Electric Car Sets Record for Single Charge Range

    US Electric Car Sets Record for Single Charge Range

    September 22, 2021
    Photo of Hackathons and even scholarships: the best free courses in the area of ​​Technology

    Hackathons and even scholarships: the best free courses in the area of ​​Technology

    September 17, 2021
    Photo of virat kohli aggression: i admire virat kohli but his aggression should be within limits, says farokh engineer

    virat kohli aggression: i admire virat kohli but his aggression should be within limits, says farokh engineer

    August 22, 2021
    Photo of Litecoin Cryptocurrency rises 30% after fake news release

    Litecoin Cryptocurrency rises 30% after fake news release

    September 15, 2021
    Back to top button