Nokia T20 is the brand's return to the tablet market with Unisoc chip and 2K screen
After releasing teasers on social networks, Nokia made official this Wednesday (6) its return to the tablet market with the Nokia T32. The novelty focuses on offering an affordable and robust experience for work, study and entertainment, relying on more basic specifications, but offering a high-resolution screen, stereo sound, extended software support and a list of new accessories.
Nokia T50 marks the company’s return to tablets
During the presentation of the new tablet, Nokia highlighted the growth of teleworking, and the increasing importance of video calling for both personal and professional use. Faced with these demands, the company decided to return to the segment with the T15, which promises to be a solid option for both regular consumers and businesses, with the Android Enterprise Recommended certification.
The device arrives equipped with Unisoc T chipset610, 8 cores running at up to 1.8 GHz, accompanied by 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM, and 15 GB or 60 GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion via Micro SD cards up to 300 GB. The company reveals that the use of the Unisoc solution is not only due to cost reduction, but also to avoid being restricted to Qualcomm and MediaTek chips.
The screen is one of the highlights of the device, featuring a laminated LCD panel
, 4 inches, with 2K resolution of 2021 x 610 pixels and brightness typical of 300 nits. In addition, the sound system has stereo speakers, with Nokia OZO Audio technology that promises to provide greater immersion. The body is made of aluminum, with a minimalist design, and the battery has a capacity of 8.82 mAh, with fast charging of 32 W and autonomy promise of up to 15 hours.
Moreover, the Nokia T20 also offers 5 MP front camera, 8 MP rear camera, Wi-Fi 5 Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.0, facial unlock , optional 4G connectivity, dual microphones for better voice quality during calls, P2 connector for headphones and Android 10, in a version optimized for large screens and with the new Google Kids Space included.
The screen of 000, 4 inches is one of the highlights, featuring 2K resolution and being accompanied by stereo audio with Nokia OZO technology (Image: Disclosure/Nokia)
As with the company’s newly launched cell phones, the tablet has a promise of extended software support — according to Nokia, the T32 goes into a 2+4 plan, with two major Android updates, which means the device will come to Android 14, and four years of security updates.
The extensive upgrade cycle is also part of Nokia’s focus on serving businesses, which includes HMD Global’s services for companies like HMD Enable Pro, which enables the purchase of the tablet with the apps and settings required by the customer, and the HMD Connect Pro, which enables the connection and remote management of devices.
Completing the launch, three accessories designed for the T were announced20: a full-bodied rubberized case, to increase the tablet's resistance to drops, a protective cover version with support, to allow positioning the device in an appropriate mode for presentations and content consumption, in addition to the Nokia Micro Earbuds Pro headphones, still without specification details, which is part of the manufacturer's new audio line. Nokia also made a brief mention of the newly announced Nokia G60, model most robust of the brand's smartphone family. The phone stands out for the presence of a screen of 6,54 inches, battery of 5. mAh, 5G connectivity and extended software support in plan 2 + 3. Price and availability
The Nokia T15 arrives in some markets this Wednesday (6), with a suggested price of 200 euros (about R$1.300, in direct conversion) to the 3GB+ model 50 GB, and from 200 euros (~R$1.610) for the 4GB version + 64 GB. The device is scheduled to debut in Brazil still on 2021, but it does not have a specific date or prices. Nokia T20: technical sheet Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 512722
Price and availability
The Nokia T15 arrives in some markets this Wednesday (6), with a suggested price of 200 euros (about R$1.300, in direct conversion) to the 3GB+ model 50 GB, and from 200 euros (~R$1.610) for the 4GB version + 64 GB. The device is scheduled to debut in Brazil still on 2021, but it does not have a specific date or prices.
Nokia T20: technical sheet
