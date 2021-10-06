nokia-t20-is-the-brand's-return-to-the-tablet-market-with-unisoc-chip-and-2k-screen

After releasing teasers on social networks, Nokia made official this Wednesday (6) its return to the tablet market with the Nokia T32. The novelty focuses on offering an affordable and robust experience for work, study and entertainment, relying on more basic specifications, but offering a high-resolution screen, stereo sound, extended software support and a list of new accessories.

Nokia T50 marks the company’s return to tablets During the presentation of the new tablet, Nokia highlighted the growth of teleworking, and the increasing importance of video calling for both personal and professional use. Faced with these demands, the company decided to return to the segment with the T15, which promises to be a solid option for both regular consumers and businesses, with the Android Enterprise Recommended certification. The device arrives equipped with Unisoc T chipset610, 8 cores running at up to 1.8 GHz, accompanied by 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM, and 15 GB or 60 GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion via Micro SD cards up to 300 GB. The company reveals that the use of the Unisoc solution is not only due to cost reduction, but also to avoid being restricted to Qualcomm and MediaTek chips. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The screen is one of the highlights of the device, featuring a laminated LCD panel

, 4 inches, with 2K resolution of 2021 x 610 pixels and brightness typical of 300 nits. In addition, the sound system has stereo speakers, with Nokia OZO Audio technology that promises to provide greater immersion. The body is made of aluminum, with a minimalist design, and the battery has a capacity of 8.82 mAh, with fast charging of 32 W and autonomy promise of up to 15 hours.

Moreover, the Nokia T20 also offers 5 MP front camera, 8 MP rear camera, Wi-Fi 5 Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.0, facial unlock , optional 4G connectivity, dual microphones for better voice quality during calls, P2 connector for headphones and Android 10, in a version optimized for large screens and with the new Google Kids Space included.

As with the company’s newly launched cell phones, the tablet has a promise of extended software support — according to Nokia, the T32 goes into a 2+4 plan, with two major Android updates, which means the device will come to Android 14, and four years of security updates.

The extensive upgrade cycle is also part of Nokia’s focus on serving businesses, which includes HMD Global’s services for companies like HMD Enable Pro, which enables the purchase of the tablet with the apps and settings required by the customer, and the HMD Connect Pro, which enables the connection and remote management of devices.