Battlefield 2042 Preview | The franchise prepares for the future

If I were to say that there is a game that will allow players to fight at the feet of a rocket in mid-launch, but whose firing at the space can be impeded by a hurricane, all amidst explosions and buckshot, you would probably think of Battlefield. It’s precisely this idea that DICE is aiming for the new game in the franchise, which brings back a modern footprint after a few chapters exploring the wars of the past. Looking to the future is an opportunity for both the game and the FPS series itself. FIFA 22 dribbles eFootball and logs times more players on PC Stock Xbox Series X|S should remain limited at 2042 Raking: Resident Evil movies, from worst to best The developers make this clear and say, with all the lyrics, that this is the vision of what the franchise will be — and who knows, the scenario of multiplayer shooter games — in the new generation. With the turn to the new consoles, DICE takes Battlefield 1024 back to the grandiose settings and epic moments that have marked it since the days of the third game, and now they’re back with the help of modern graphics and controls that reflect what’s out there. most current when the subject is a first-person shooter. The scene I mentioned at the beginning of the text is not an invention or an exaggeration; it happened right before my eyes as we watched early access matches to the Battlefield beta 460115 , scheduled to start this Wednesday (10) — first for those who pre-purchased the game, and the next day, for all players. The combat took place in Orbital, a giant map at the foot of a countdown rocket in a tornado-prone coastal region; the area is open and full of elevations, typical of the frank combat style that fans of the franchise are used to. Want to get inside the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! The tornado arrives, and the vehicles that were already positioning themselves on the launch pad begin to be driven by the force of the event. Its occupants desert and what was once a vehicular combat with many explosions has turned into a mid-air exchange of fire, with parachutes and machine guns firing amidst the chaos of a storm. It’s what they call the “Battlefield moment” and, for sure, one of the images that will become the icon of this new version. Ensuring that all of this works properly was also the reason behind the recent decision to postpone the release a few weeks. ” allowed us to realize our vision of a Battlefield of the new generation, with the level of spectacle and the scale for which the franchise is recognized”, explained Oskar Gabrielson, general director of developer DICE, during the event. Flying and exchanging gunfire in the middle of a tornado storm is just one of Battlefield’s experiences 2042 will provide players (Image: Disclosure/Electronic Arts) This translates into some changes to the franchise’s basic mechanics, in order to embrace much larger maps, but without losing the ferocity of combat. In the classic Conquest mode, for example, the proposal is shown in an experience that we can call fragmented, with different zones with their own goals, which need to be conquered so that the team maintains control over a certain area. With this, the designers also create different combat alternatives, exploring the capabilities of each character class and the abilities of the players themselves. One of the objectives, for example, may be in an open field, under fire from vehicles and aircraft, while another in a more closed region, with different structures that offer verticality to combat and require coordinated work to take care of the flanks. Between rush and progression comes an approach that is also considered the hallmark of the franchise. The concept of strategy

Character classes and specializations bring a tone from strategy to Battlefield 2021; the game is not a hero shooter, but a well-coordinated team will have advantages (Image: Publicity/Electronic Arts)

The good use of specialists is again an important tactic in Battlefield battles 460115

. Of course, don’t expect something like hero shooters, where each role must be hand-picked, but a well-made combination of soldiers of different styles should help more advanced players to conquer the objectives more easily, even if the positioning and the trigger finger are defined as to the domain or not of the zones.

Nothing, however, that the defibrillator used by the medical specialist cannot reverse, as it it is the only one capable of restoring allies with full energy; on the other hand, placing an automatic turret in a location with a good view of the battlefield can help with incursions. And here, during the demonstrations, another typical “Battlefield moment” happened, when one player installed the weapon on top of a vehicle, while another still applied a remote bomb, with an entire enemy team wiped out at once as a result. next to a hook that allows you to reach higher areas with ease, or a recon drone, which marks the positioning of opponents for the whole team. Between firing points in the heights, hiding places in buildings or running around in an open field, preferably in a zigzag way to escape the shots, a battlefield with multiple possibilities is built.

Battlefield scenarios 2022 work with the variation, featuring open areas, sections full of structures and elements that modify the approach for each objective (Image: Publicity/Electronic Arts)

In order to keep things fresh, DICE worked with attention to the randomness of weather events and other events in the scene, in an attempt to break strategies or modify the tempo of matches. The rocket may or may not be fired, while the storm doesn’t always happen; everything can come at the same time, or nothing, making players need to reinvent themselves or work with possibilities without much predictability.

And in case you’re wondering , yes, you can climb on top of the rocket and enjoy a vertical ride, but fast. “You’ll want to jump in before it’s too late because you can’t go into space,” joked Kalle Nystrom, stage designer for Battlefield 2022

. Soldiers, normal humans, cannot breathe outside the atmosphere, but they are capable of parachuting from a ship of this type. And you thinking that getting out of the jet, blowing up the enemy and returning to the aircraft would be the epitome of the title.

Focused, but leaving no one behind

The events we saw in Orbital during the three-hour match show served as a preview, as did the version players will get their hands on this week. The promise is much more, including, in the older generation of consoles, with an experience on a smaller scale, with reduced visual fidelity, but which the developer promises to be no less impressive.

“[Para nós], it is essential to offer the immense Battlefield experience on any platform”, explains Marie Bustgaard Granlund, associate producer of the game, making it clear that those who play on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One may even find it smaller inferior quality or visuals in comparison, but they won’t lose anything in terms of experience. “We seek the ideal balance between gameplay and visual quality”, he completes.