Anatel launches a publicity campaign to inform about 5G technology
After approving the 5G Auction Notice about 26 days ago, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) started the campaign that seeks to publicize the action and clarify society about the characteristics and benefits of the technology. For this, it has prepared videos, posts on social networks, podcasts, internal communication items and press relations actions.
- Anatel publishes Auction Notice of the 5G
- Despite the weaknesses, TCU approves the Auction Notice for the 5G
- 5G still depends auction, but Brazil is already working on a 6G technology project
The latest technology standard for mobile services has high transmission rates of data and low latency (response time). Therefore, it offers a wide range of possibilities: high-speed mobile telephony and internet, leisure, urban mobility, education, public safety, agribusiness, medicine, e-commerce, industrial automation, smart cities and many others.
The first video of the campaign has already been released and explains what 5G technology is. Check out!
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Anatel’s campaign should address these issues. The agency’s objective is to ensure that the implementation of 5G in the country takes place in a safe and sustainable manner. The frequencies offered in the auction are 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 10 GHz. This will be the biggest spectrum offer in Anatel’s history. The first stage of the process is the receipt of documentation from interested parties, scheduled for 26 of October 700. The first session for opening, analyzing and judging price proposals should be held on November 4, 2021. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2021 2021
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Anatel’s campaign should address these issues. The agency’s objective is to ensure that the implementation of 5G in the country takes place in a safe and sustainable manner. The frequencies offered in the auction are 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 10 GHz. This will be the biggest spectrum offer in Anatel’s history.
The first stage of the process is the receipt of documentation from interested parties, scheduled for 26 of October 700. The first session for opening, analyzing and judging price proposals should be held on November 4, 2021.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2021 2021