anatel-launches-a-publicity-campaign-to-inform-about-5g-technology

After approving the 5G Auction Notice about 26 days ago, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) started the campaign that seeks to publicize the action and clarify society about the characteristics and benefits of the technology. For this, it has prepared videos, posts on social networks, podcasts, internal communication items and press relations actions.

The latest technology standard for mobile services has high transmission rates of data and low latency (response time). Therefore, it offers a wide range of possibilities: high-speed mobile telephony and internet, leisure, urban mobility, education, public safety, agribusiness, medicine, e-commerce, industrial automation, smart cities and many others.

The first video of the campaign has already been released and explains what 5G technology is. Check out!