china-wants-to-ban-companies-from-sharing-sensitive-data-abroad

On Thursday (), China's Ministry of Information and Technology released a draft containing measures on the data security management in the industrial and information technology sector, indicating that the country's authorities are trying to further tighten control over sensitive data.

The project classifies data into three categories, general data that generate some kind of social impact, vital data that can threaten economic and social well-being, cultural, cybernetic, ecological and nuclear of China and compromise the country's foreign interests, and essential data that are sources of threat to national security and imply in the social and economic order. The plan provides that all information generated by the industrial and information technology sectors in China, including raw material categories, consumer product manufacturing equipment, electronics manufacturing, explosives for civil use and software are regulated in accordance with the proposed restrictions.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) informed that the new measures will serve to complement the Security Law of Data adopted in June, which prohibits companies in the country from providing information to foreign judicial bodies or law enforcement agencies without permission, in addition to the Cybersecurity Law, which seeks to increase data protection, data location and cybersecurity.

Violation of regulations may result in fines, suspension of business and revocation of commercial licenses. According to local analysts, Chinese companies abroad will also be required to follow the data security rules of the country of operation. Beijing-based Xiang Ligang, the standards could pose obstacles not only for domestic companies, but for foreign companies that have operations in China as well. For example, all information generated by Internet-connected smart vehicles could face restrictions if a company wants to transfer it across borders, Xiang said. necessary, they must be processed in accordance with the laws and regulations. A security assessment will be carried out before departure, under the premise of ensuring security, strengthening the tracking and mastery of information after its transmission abroad, informed the st Business Herald.

The implementation of standards related to data security is nothing new in the Asian country. In July of this year, Chinese authorities investigated Didi Chuxing, known as the “Chinese Uber”, Full Truck Alliance, China’s largest digital transport platform, and Kanzhun, owner of the job search platform, Boss Zhipin.

Companies were ordered to suspend registration of new users during the investigation period for the purpose of “guaranteeing national security and protecting public interests”, according to an agency responsible for the administration of cyberspace of the country.

