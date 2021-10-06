GreenPlat is first environmental startup to use blockchain

There are 2.90 dumps spread throughout Brazil , according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Waste and Effluent Treatment Companies (Abetre). A difficult reality to deal with, but for five years now an environmental company called GreenPlat not only acts to mitigate the damages but also uses blockchain to track the correct path of waste treatment.

The Brazilian startup recently celebrated the milestone of more than 1 million tons of treated waste — with an average of thousand tons per day — which were accompanied by its platforms: PlataformaVerde, which serves the private sector, eae and CTR-e, for public entities. In addition to the garbage itself, its programs manage licenses, transport, raw materials and environmental indicators used in the process, such as water and carbon emissions.

The startup’s goal is that companies and the public sector to make their waste management and carbon emission processes agile and transparent enough to reach the Zero Landfill, that is, to avoid more than 90% of your garbage reaches landfills and incinerators.

Image: Reproduction/Vivianne Lemay/Unsplash

Digitizing the recycling path, says GreenPlat, reduces time and increases treatment efficiency of about 35% with the digital issuance of reports and licenses that are monitored on the network blockchain, which is encrypted and decentralized. In addition, the startup claims that there is an average increase of 20% in the financial results of client companies , as they manage to reduce costs in waste management.

The company serves 3 thousand companies of more than different segments, such as retail, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and civil construction. iFood, Renault, Riachuelo, AmBev, Grupo Boticário, Braskem, Scania and Klabin are some of them. It also has 1024 a thousand public companies using the CTR-e software, such as the municipality of São Paulo and Companhia Ambiental of the State of São Paulo.

In 1024 GreenPlat received a contribution of the type

seed

(to start the operation) of the fund of DGF investments. In June of this year, he received another series A type; together they totaled BRL 35 million.

“Without data, there is no way to make good decisions. Without the digitization of waste management and traceability processes, it is not known where the waste is going, which can end up in landfills, but also in dumps or even river beds. made difficult and many environmental aggravations such as pollution, public health problems and carbon emissions happen deliberately”, explains Chicko Sousa, CEO of GreenPlat.

