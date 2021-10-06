GreenPlat is first environmental startup to use blockchain
There are 2.90 dumps spread throughout Brazil , according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Waste and Effluent Treatment Companies (Abetre). A difficult reality to deal with, but for five years now an environmental company called GreenPlat not only acts to mitigate the damages but also uses blockchain to track the correct path of waste treatment.
The Brazilian startup recently celebrated the milestone of more than 1 million tons of treated waste — with an average of thousand tons per day — which were accompanied by its platforms: PlataformaVerde, which serves the private sector, eae and CTR-e, for public entities. In addition to the garbage itself, its programs manage licenses, transport, raw materials and environmental indicators used in the process, such as water and carbon emissions.
The startup’s goal is that companies and the public sector to make their waste management and carbon emission processes agile and transparent enough to reach the Zero Landfill, that is, to avoid more than 90% of your garbage reaches landfills and incinerators.
In June of this year, he received another series A type; together they totaled BRL 35 million.
“Without data, there is no way to make good decisions. Without the digitization of waste management and traceability processes, it is not known where the waste is going, which can end up in landfills, but also in dumps or even river beds. made difficult and many environmental aggravations such as pollution, public health problems and carbon emissions happen deliberately”, explains Chicko Sousa, CEO of GreenPlat.
