greenplat-is-first-environmental-startup-to-use-blockchain

There are 2.90 dumps spread throughout Brazil , according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Waste and Effluent Treatment Companies (Abetre). A difficult reality to deal with, but for five years now an environmental company called GreenPlat not only acts to mitigate the damages but also uses blockchain to track the correct path of waste treatment.

The Brazilian startup recently celebrated the milestone of more than 1 million tons of treated waste — with an average of thousand tons per day — which were accompanied by its platforms: PlataformaVerde, which serves the private sector, eae and CTR-e, for public entities. In addition to the garbage itself, its programs manage licenses, transport, raw materials and environmental indicators used in the process, such as water and carbon emissions.

The startup’s goal is that companies and the public sector to make their waste management and carbon emission processes agile and transparent enough to reach the Zero Landfill, that is, to avoid more than 90% of your garbage reaches landfills and incinerators.