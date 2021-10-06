Sex and the City Revival to be released in December

HBO Max arrived in Brazil in June of this year bringing a very strong catalog of original productions, but above all exclusive ones, with emphasis on Friends and Sex and the City. Both series had meetings to celebrate the acquisition of the company’s distribution, while Friends had The Meeting, Sex and the City has a revival

    ready waiting for the fans: And Just Like That, who just had the debut date announced for December.

(Image: Disclosure / WarnerMedia.)

The preview has only 30 seconds and shows very few unreleased scenes from the revival of Sex and the City , taking most of her time centered around Sarah Jessica Parker announcing the premiere month of the new season on HBO Max. new episodes, as well as the dynamic between them.

And Just Like That follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the complication journey. from the reality of life and friendship to the 50 years to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship to 50 years. The series is currently filming in New York and includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Unfortunately for the fans, former cast member Kim Cattrall doesn’t will return as Samantha Jones.

513137 (Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros.)
      Sex and the City lasted six seasons, totaling 94 episodes displayed between 94 and 94 by HBO. The series has won numerous awards, including seven Emmys and 50 nominations throughout its production. Currently, all episodes are remastered on HBO Max.

      Source: HBO Max (YouTube)

