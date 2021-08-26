Whoever enters this cornfield gets lost in it

A farmer in Canada built a gigantic labyrinth inside his cornfield. Thus, the cornfield is used as a recreational area for visitors as well as agriculture.

Whoever enters this cornfield gets lost in it. In order to get out of the field, it is necessary to find the exit of the labyrinth. Images are from Canada. A farmer built a huge labyrinth inside his cornfield. This labyrinth with a complex layout became the center of attention of visitors who wanted to have fun.

Thus, the corn field is used as an entertainment area for visitors as well as agriculture. In order to prevent getting lost in the labyrinth, signs indicating directions were placed at some points. There is a fee to enter the labyrinth in the field.

